Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark gets “fev” reaction from BF Connor’s brother Patrick McCaffery upon clinching a 2024 WNBA Playoff spot

Caitlin Clark is arguably the most impressive rookie in the ongoing WNBA season. Her latest achievement with the Indiana Fever caught the attention of many, including her boyfriend Connor McCaffery's brother, Patrick McCaffery.

Clark's heroics in her maiden WNBA season saw the Fever make the postseason for the first time since 2016. This was the longest streak for missing the postseason in WNBA history and equaled Chicago Sky's run in the first seven seasons in the league.

Patrick McCaffery took to social media to congratulate Caitlin Clark, sharing a story on Instagram with words that matched his joy.

Like Clark, McCaffery also played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6'9" forward, who survived cancer aged 13, decided to enter the transfer portal and take his talents to the Butler Bulldogs for the 2024-25 NCAA men's basketball season.

Caitlin Clark made an unforgettable impression in her maiden WNBA season

The Indiana Fever made Caitlin Clark the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Although she missed out on making the 2024 Paris Olympics, she justified the hype around her throughout the season. Up until this point, she leads all of WNBA in three-pointers (98) and assists per game (8.4) while averaging 18.9 PPG.

So far this season, Clark has shot 42.5% from the field, 34.3% from three-point range and 90.0% from the free-throw line. She currently leads all projections for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, with her closest contender, Angel Reese, trailing in the race by a fairly massive margin.

Before even playing the Los Angeles Sparks today, the Fever made the postseason, thanks to results in other games. Their nearest rivals, the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream, suffered losses to the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury, respectively.

This meant they took the sixth of seven spots in the playoffs, joining the Aces, New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx, Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm.

Clark took center stage in the Fever's 93-86 win over the Sparks a few moments back, recording a triple double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. This was the Fever's fifth win on the trot, and they will hope that Clark can maintain her red-hot form in the postseason as well.

