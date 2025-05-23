Former LSU hooper shares 4-word reaction poking fun at Tyrese Haliburton

Former LSU Tigers guard Kateri Poole left Baton Rouge under a cloud after winning the national championship under coach Kim Mulkey. Poole entered the transfer portal last year and joined the Houston Cougars although she missed the entirety of last season due to a knee injury sustained during training.
On Wednesday evening, Poole made lighthearted fun of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton who wore Timberland boots to his team's 138-135 win over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
"Can't even walk right," Kateri Poole wrote.
Haliburton finished the crucial game with 31 points, four rebounds and 11 assists.
When Kateri Poole revealed why she left LSU
Kateri Poole was a five-star prospect at South Shore High School, New York, and she started her college basketball career with the Ohio State Buckeyes before she left Columbia for Baton Rouge after two years. She was a key member of the LSU Tigers team that won the 2023 national championship alongside Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.
Despite being a key contributor during her first year at LSU, Poole's minutes under controversial coach Kim Mulkey decreased steadily and she missed four games alongside Reese at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.
During a news conference in December, Mulkey revealed that the talented guard was no longer part of the program without explaining why.
"She's no longer with us," Kim Mulkey said.
Poole quietly left Baton Rouge and joined the Houston Cougars and did not address the matter of her dismissal from LSU until September last year during an Instagram live session when she was asked about it by one of her fans.
"Truthfully, [Mulkey] said that I sent in a scouting report to another school," Poole said."I ain't do that sh*t... I was like, 'What do we do now?' She said, 'You're kicked off.' I said, 'Boom, aight.' She said, 'No longer on the team.'
"I took it, asked if I could still play. She said 'yep.' Scholarship, boom, was allowed to transfer. Now, I'm at Houston. Please stop asking me about that sh*t."
Kateri Poole averaged 4.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game during her first year with the Tigers and 2.0 points and 1.5 assists in 12.8 minutes of game time in four games during her interrupted season before she departed the program.
Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.