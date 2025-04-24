"From one bench to another": Fans react as Kim Mulkey loses LSU backup player to Tennessee

LSU Tigers forward Jersey Wolfenbarger has confirmed that she is on the move following the 2024-2025 season. In what became her final fixture as a member of the program, Wolfenbarger's LSU tenure came to an end on March 29 when she and her team were defeated by the No. 1 seed overall in the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight of the 2025 March Madness with a seven-point loss, 72–65.
On Wednesday, the Fort Smith, Arkansas, native announced that she is transferring to a Southeastern Conference rival of the Tigers in the Tennessee Volunteers for her fourth stint of collegiate hoops, per college basketball insider and analyst Talia Goodman
College basketball fans and spectators reacted on X to Mulkey losing another player from the 2024-2025 season roster.
"Was a top 10 player nationally coming out of HS. Had a very solid true freshman season, but has loss playing time since. Maybe this new system is what she needs," another tweeted.
"If her goal was to come off of the bench at every SEC school, 3 in 3 years is a good start. But, she has to pick up the pace," a user tweeted.
Others just wished Wolfenbarger the best of luck for her next step in her basketball tenure.
"Will be great on their press the way she can run," one user tweeted.
"Smart decision, young lady! another user tweeted.
"Orange looks good on you," a user tweeted.
In her lone stint with the Tigers, Wolfenbarger averaged 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in around 13.2 minutes per game to help LSU end its campaign with a 31-6 overall record and 12-4 during conference play.
Jersey Wolfenbarger will be going to her third team in college basketball
As she heads toward a new home for the 2025-2026 season, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers will be Jersey Wolfenbarger's third program to have played for in her collegiate hoops career. She spent her first two years with the Arkansas Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers.
The Kim Caldwell-coached Lady Volunteers finished with an overall record of 24-10 and 8-8 during the 2025 Southeastern Conference play, as they were bounced out of the Sweet 16 in this year's NCAA national tournament by the Texas Longhorns on Mar. 29 through an eight-point defeat, 67–59, as Wolfenbarger aims to help the squad to national title berth in the next campaign.
