Fans react as Johni Broome’s vertical leap draws comparisons to 6-foot-6, 464-pound Bucs rookie: "The NBA ain’t worried about his vert" 

Auburn Tigers’ Johni Broome was at the 2025 NBA Combine on Tuesday after he was invited. On Wednesday, Underdog posted an image of Broome with 6-foot-6 football player Desmond Watson on X, comparing both athletes' vertical leap. Broome participated in the standing vertical jump and he recorded a 24.5-inch standing vertical which went viral on social media.

Reference was made to Watson's 25-inch vertical leap, though weighing 464 pounds, 200 pounds more than Broome (240 pounds). The forward had an impressive season with Auburn after he averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 51.0% last season.

Fans reacted to the viral image as they trolled Broome in the replies. Fans called out a lack of athleticism.

“Send them numbers to China, the NBA ain't worried about his vert,” a fan commented.

“Until I see some believable proof…,” another fan said.

Broome entered the 2025 NBA Combine on the back of Auburn’s Final Four appearance last season and led the Tigers in points averaged to a 32-6 record.

“Wild his vertical is that horrible & dude still should have won the Wooden Award,” another fan commented.

“And people think NBA has better athletes.” a fan said.

“These the type things that matter when you make the transfer from college to the NBA/other professional sports,” another fan chimed in.

Florida Gators social media drew the same comparison to the NFL prospect Desmond Watson who played for Florida. The defensive lineman was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Duolingo trolls Johni Broome after NBA Combine clip goes viral

Auburn standout Johni Broome made headlines at the NBA Combine on Wednesday after he posted a 24.5-inch vertical. Language learning platform, Duolingo joined the banter and posted on X on Wednesday responding to Broome’s viral clip:

"Learn Chinese and try Super Duolingo today!"

Fans have suggested that Broome’s underwhelming vertical might have raised questions about his draft stock. Initially projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick, the NBA Combine was his opportunity to solidify or even boost that position.

The NBA Draft is set for June 25, and there's still time for Broome to make his case in interviews, workouts and other evaluations.

