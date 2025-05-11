464-pound Bucs rookie Desmond Watson makes surprising admission about his weight loss

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie has made NFL history just weeks into his professional career. The team signed former Florida Gators defensive tackle Desmond Watson as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL draft, and he has already made his mark with his massive frame.
At 6-foot-6, 464 pounds, Watson enters his pro career as the heaviest player in league history and could be a hidden gem prospect for Tampa Bay's defensive line. In an interview with reporters on Saturday, Watson discussed his weight-loss path, his steady progress and nutrition plan during offseason programs.
"We're coming up with a plan to keep (the weight loss) going," Watson said. "Obviously, you know, it's still a work in progress."
Watson added that he's transitioning from his previous nutritional plan at Florida, where he was a key piece of the team's four-man rotation on the defensive front.
Desmond Watson showing flashes at rookie minicamp
During Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp, Desmond Watson positively turned heads as he looks to carve out a role on the Buccaneers' defensive line. Before his interview with reporters regarding his meal plan, Watson showed off elite agility for his size on the practice field.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz highlighted Watson's performance on an agility ladder drill, dubbing Tampa Bay's undrafted rookie a "gem."
"One of the more impressive athletic feats I’ve seen! 6-6, 437-pound rookie Desmond Watson showcasing his elite lateral footwork on the ladder. The #Bucs got a gem!" Schultz tweeted on Saturday.
Watson's massive frame makes him an enticing rookie prospect for the Bucs' coaching staff to develop. With continued work in the offseason, he could find himself on the team's 53-man roster by the end of training camp or be part of the practice squad.
Watson overtook Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Daniel Faelele for the title of the league's heaviest player. Faelele checked into the 2024 campaign at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds.
Over four seasons at Florida, Watson racked up 63 tackles, including four for loss, with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
