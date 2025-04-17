Geno Auriemma's UConn and Dawn Staley's South Carolina among potential destinations for Duke transfer Oluchi Okananwa

Rising women's college basketball star Oluchi Okananwa has a bunch of potential high-caliber suitors seeking to secure her services for the 2025-26 season.

The incoming junior told On3 Sports that at least 11 programs expressed interest in acquiring her from the transfer portal. Topping the list of schools are 2025 national champions UConn and runner-up and 2024 winners South Carolina.

Other schools interested in securing the 5-foot-10 Boston native are Louisville, UCLA, Tennessee, Maryland, Notre Dame, NC State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and North Carolina.

The combo guard could be an amazing addition for Geno Auriemma's UConn and Dawn Staley's South Carolina due to the coaches' penchant for developing rising stars. Auriemma has a proven track record of guiding up-and-coming guards to successful collegiate stints (Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Paige Bueckers).

Next season's Huskies squad will be headed by returners Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong. They have also secured the commitments of top high school recruits Kelis Fisher and Gandy Malou-Mamel.

Okananwa could start for UConn as point guard to set up Fudd and help Fisher adjust to the college basketball system before she returns to the bench to play her usual role.

On the other hand, Staley has been giving equal opportunities to players since her first season with the Gamecocks, including transfer players. Among the transfers who shone under Staley's tutelage are Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao.

In addition, South Carolina has secured the services of national top scorer Ta'Niya Latson from the transfer portal, meaning Okananwa could be headed to her usual position off the bench if she picks the Gamecocks for next season.

Expert calls Oluchi Okananwa's transfer announcement one of the most surprising

ESPN's women's bracketologist Charlie Creme said Oluchi Okananwa's decision to enter the transfer portal was one of the most surprising in this cycle. She helped Duke reach the Sweet 16 last season and the Elite Eight this season. They came up short in reaching the Final Four, losing 54-50 to South Carolina.

The guard was interviewed after the loss to the Gamecocks and said the setback stings due to the close outcome, but she praised the team for reaching this far in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

"We’re all so proud of the season we’ve had," Okananwa said. "Like always, we’re gonna take our mistakes, take the lessons we’ve learned from this game, and apply them for next season.”

In two seasons with Duke, Oluchi Okananwa played 71 games off the bench and averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She earned ACC Sixth Player of the Year as a freshman and ACC Tournament MVP this season.

The Blue Devils will remain one of the strongest teams in the ACC next season despite Okananwa's decision. They are expected to keep their core contributors Ashlon Jackson, Jadyn Donovan, Toby Fournier, Delaney Thomas and Taina Mair for next year's campaign.

