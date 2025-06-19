"Gets the mic and won't stop talking": Sarah Strong takes playful jab at teammate Azzi Fudd in new UConn practice sneak peek

UConn star Azzi Fudd has embraced a more prominent leadership role for the Huskies following Paige Bueckers' departure to the WNBA. The increased responsibility has translated to Fudd finding her voice both on and off the court.

On Wednesday, Overtime WBB shared a video from UConn's practice where Fudd was mic'd up for the session.

"OKAY MY VOCAL LEADER!!! 👏," the caption read.

Trending

Sarah Strong, who had a record-breaking freshman year, is heard playfully teasing Fudd.

"This is you non-stop," Strong said to Fudd, showing hand gestures like she was talking.

Azzi Fudd resisted saying it was Strong who had started it earlier that day.

"Azzi gets the mic and won’t stop talking," Strong added.

Throughout the video, Fudd is seen talking to her teammates, encouraging them and giving pointers. After Strong hits a 3-pointer while being guarded by her, the scene cuts to Fudd discussing a change in tactics with her team.

"We need more stops," she said. "Because in the last game, they scored every time. So we didn't have much transition. But they get nothing easy. Like, hand up every three."

Fudd, who returned for her final season with the Huskies, showed glimpses of her leadership mentality last season as she stepped up to lead the squad when Bueckers wasn't around. She was a key cog for coach Geno Auriemma’s team that won a 12th national title.

Geno Auriemma sees major growth in Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong during practice

UConn coach Geno Auriemma expects Azzi Fudd to take another leap this upcoming season, especially now that she's the Huskies' elder statesman.

Speaking with reporters during his annual golf charity event, Auriemma addressed his team's progress in summer practice.

"The rest of April and all of May, they were in the gym, but not seriously. But now, in these last two weeks, I’ve got to tell you — I’ve never seen Azzi this aggressive, this engaged, and wanting to do so much," Auriemma said, via an X post from Storrs Central. "That has probably stood out more than anything.

"And remember the way Sarah was in that last game? She's way better. So those two things really stood out these last two weeks."

Expand Tweet

Along with Paige Bueckers, Fudd and Strong were instrumental in UConn’s national title run. The two dominated South Carolina in the championship game, with each scoring 24 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here