Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction as daughter Hamiley Arenas dominates at the Nike EYBL 

Hamiley Arenas, daughter of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, drew attention on Monday after a highlight play from the Nike Girls EYBL circuit went viral. Her mother, Laura Govan, shared a video on Instagram showing Hamiley assisting teammate Jordyn Lynn McFarland on a layup during a game.
Govan posted a three-word caption praising the play and tagged both players along with the Why Not Premier program.
"Getting it done 🔥🔥🔥," Govan wrote.
Hamiley already made headlines at Notre Dame High School, surpassing the 500-point mark, a major milestone for any high school player. Earlier this year, she recorded a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds against the Venice Gondoliers.
Hamiley’s older brother, Alijah Arenas, is also carving out a path in basketball as a projected five-star recruit.
Hamiley Arenas’ mom Laura Govan shares view from courtside as a coach
Laura Govan gave fans a view from the courtside. On Tuesday, she shared the image on Instagram of her wearing a tracksuit on the court as she coached her daughter’s youth team, the Why Not Premier program.
Govan stood arms-crossed at the sidelines, watching her daughter Hamiley Arenas' play.
“A Coaching mom…” Govan wrote.
Govan was a standout in high school and later played two years of college ball at New Mexico State. After college, she coached briefly and joined the Sacramento Kings’ PR staff, where she met NBA star Gilbert Arenas.
They had four children together. Govan has described herself as “a dedicated mom of four” who played basketball all her life.
Govan has been a supportive presence and showed it on social media. On Instagram, she has shared game-day posts tagging her daughter and some posts about her son, Aloni Arenas.
