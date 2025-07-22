Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan reacts as Jerzy Robinson adds 3rd FIBA gold medal to her tally 

Sierra Canyon prospect Jerzy Robinson was part of a talented Team USA roster that won gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday. Robinson is a five-star talent and the No. 3-ranked player in the country in the class of 2026, according to ESPN. It was Robinson's third gold medal with Team USA after winning the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in 2023, where she was named the tournament MVP and the FIBA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2024, where she also won the MVP award. Robinson was the youngest player ever, at 14 years old, to win the MVP award at the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Women’s Americas Championship. Sierra Canyon celebrated Jerzy Robinson's latest achievement on Instagram by posting a graphic of her celebrating the gold medal win: &quot;That’s 1.2.3. FIBA Gold Medals for @jerzyrobinson. Congrats to her and team USA !&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNBA great Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife, Laura Govan, commented on the Instagram post with fire emojis: Govan's IG comment (Source: @sierracanyonbb/Instagram)Jerzy Robinson's recruitment veers towards South Carolina According to a report by On3, Jerzy Robinson is being highly recruited by programs including the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks. In April, coach Dawn Staley stole a march on the Gamecocks' rivals for Robinson's signature when she hired former Trojans assistant, Wendale Farrow, to her South Carolina staff. Last week, On3 analyst Talia Goodman reported that Farrow's hiring by the Gamecocks could give them a leg up in Robinson's recruitment race due to her extensive pedigree in recruiting West Coast prospects. “Jerzy Robinson has kept her recruitment fairly quiet but the South Carolina Gamecocks are actively pursuing the 6-0 guard,&quot; Goodman said via On3.com. &quot;Robinson, though, will have her pick of nearly every top program in the country, including LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and USC. &quot;I don’t see Robinson making a decision any time soon, but USC assistant Wendale Farrow coming over to South Carolina can’t hurt the Gamecocks’ odds,” she added. Robinson, who transferred from Desert Vista High School, Phoenix, to Sierra Canyon, California, last year, has become the talk of the class of 2026 with viral clips of her skills flooding social media. She also signed a lucrative NIL deal with apparel giants Nike last year. Just weeks after winning the national championship in April, UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma was at a Nike EYBL event to watch Robinson in action as the race for her commitment heats up. Where do you think Jerzy Robinson will play her college ball next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.