  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, shares a hilarious take about her as "a mom"

Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, shares a hilarious take about her as "a mom"

By Nishant
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:11 GMT
Master P Diabetes Health Initiative - Source: Getty
Master P Diabetes Health Initiative - Source: Getty

Laura Govan, TV personality and Gilbert Arenas' ex-partner, shared a funny meme on Instagram story.

Ad

On Friday, Govan shared a video in which a few men were seen rescuing a man hanging by ropes from a building. As soon as the man is on top of the building, safe, the men start hitting him.

"Me as a MOM, I'll Save your life but ima beat your ass ... @hamileyarenas0 @alijah0arenas @aloniarenas @izelaarenas," she captioned the video.
Laura Govan via Instagram Stories
Laura Govan via Instagram Stories

Here's the video she posted:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Laura Govan is known for actively supporting and encouraging her children, as all of them are emerging as top prospects. Her eldest daughter, Izela Arenas, was a freshman guard at the University of Louisville and has now transferred to Kansas State.

Alijah Arenas is set to begin his college basketball career with USC after recovering from a car accident in April. The five-star guard finished high school ranking No. 12 in the Class of 2025. Over his 97-game varsity career, he averaged 30.9 points. He also became the all-time leading scorer in CIF-LA City Section history, with 3,002 points over three seasons.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hamiley Arenas had a standout freshman year at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. She emerged as the team's top scorer, averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals and nearly a block per game.

Aloni Arenas, who's still in middle school, plays AAU basketball with Compton Magic but is gaining attention for his skills.

Alijah Arenas joins mom, Laura Govan, as assistant coach in Nike EYBL

USC Trojans signee Alijah Arenas stepped into a new role as assistant coach for Team Why Not Premier in the Nike EYBL circuit. He joined his mother, Laura Govan, who's the team’s head coach, for the third session of AAU games held from July 11-14.

Ad

Govan shared a picture of her standing beside Aijah on the courtside, seemingly discussing something, on Instagram Stories.

“He was my assistant for the game…” she captioned the picture.

Hamiley Arenas plays for Team Why Not Premier.

Team Why Not Premier started the weekend with a narrow 39-37 loss to Mountain West Premier before a close 67-66 win over Cal Storm. They continued their momentum with an 85-52 victory against Midwest Elite Meanstreets before closing the weekend with wins over Boo Williams and Essence.

The team finished the session 4-1 and is sixth in the Victory Conference, with a 10-4 overall record.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications