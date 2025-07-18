Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, shares a hilarious take about her as "a mom"

Laura Govan, TV personality and Gilbert Arenas' ex-partner, shared a funny meme on Instagram story.On Friday, Govan shared a video in which a few men were seen rescuing a man hanging by ropes from a building. As soon as the man is on top of the building, safe, the men start hitting him.&quot;Me as a MOM, I'll Save your life but ima beat your ass ... @hamileyarenas0 @alijah0arenas @aloniarenas @izelaarenas,&quot; she captioned the video.Laura Govan via Instagram StoriesHere's the video she posted:Laura Govan is known for actively supporting and encouraging her children, as all of them are emerging as top prospects. Her eldest daughter, Izela Arenas, was a freshman guard at the University of Louisville and has now transferred to Kansas State.Alijah Arenas is set to begin his college basketball career with USC after recovering from a car accident in April. The five-star guard finished high school ranking No. 12 in the Class of 2025. Over his 97-game varsity career, he averaged 30.9 points. He also became the all-time leading scorer in CIF-LA City Section history, with 3,002 points over three seasons.Meanwhile, Hamiley Arenas had a standout freshman year at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. She emerged as the team's top scorer, averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals and nearly a block per game.Aloni Arenas, who's still in middle school, plays AAU basketball with Compton Magic but is gaining attention for his skills.Alijah Arenas joins mom, Laura Govan, as assistant coach in Nike EYBLUSC Trojans signee Alijah Arenas stepped into a new role as assistant coach for Team Why Not Premier in the Nike EYBL circuit. He joined his mother, Laura Govan, who's the team’s head coach, for the third session of AAU games held from July 11-14.Govan shared a picture of her standing beside Aijah on the courtside, seemingly discussing something, on Instagram Stories.“He was my assistant for the game…” she captioned the picture.Hamiley Arenas plays for Team Why Not Premier. Team Why Not Premier started the weekend with a narrow 39-37 loss to Mountain West Premier before a close 67-66 win over Cal Storm. They continued their momentum with an 85-52 victory against Midwest Elite Meanstreets before closing the weekend with wins over Boo Williams and Essence.The team finished the session 4-1 and is sixth in the Victory Conference, with a 10-4 overall record.