Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Goven drops 3-word reaction as daughter Hamiley Arenas shares snaps from Mamba Invitational

Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, participated in this year's Mamba Invitational last week. On Thursday, Arenas shared a series of snapshots on Instagram from the annual event, which celebrates the legacy of the late Kobe Bryant.&quot;summer over 🩵😪,&quot; she wrote as the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHamiley's mom, Laura Govan, one proud mother, reacted to the post with a three-word comment.&quot;That’s My Baby,&quot; Govan commented, adding a red heart emoji.Screenshot via Instagram (@hamileyarenas0/IG)Along with the photos from the Mamba Invitational, Hamiley Arenas also shared a few other pictures from the summer, including one with her dad, Gilbert, a former NBA player. One image from the carousel featured Hamiley posing with Govan in a locker room.Govan, a former college basketball player, was in the attendance at Peacock Place, L.A. to support her daughter in the event. She added an Instagram story with a picture of Hamiley scoring a basket during the game.Govan was in a relationship with Gilbert Arenas for over a decade before their separation in 2014. The pair had four children together, including Hamiley, Alijah, Izela and Aloni Arenas. All their children are basketball players, continuing the athletic legacy of their parents.Laura Govan coaches daughter Hamiley Arenas' AAU team at Nike EYBL eventAlthough Laura Govan has moved from basketball to acting and television, she remains closely connected to the sport through her children’s athletics.The Basketball Wives star surprised many by becoming the coach of Hamiley Arenas's AAU team, Why Not Premier, at the Nike EYBL event in June. Govan shared several snaps of coaching her daughter’s team on Instagram.&quot;Coaching The Game I Miss &amp; Loved To Play! Now I get To Teach My Baby @hamileyarenas0 &amp; My Girls … @whynotpremier 👊🏽🏀❤️ I Play NO Games By The Way!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first picture showed Govan on the sideline, appearing to give instructions to her team. Another photo captured her posing with the team. The last image in the carousel featured her daughter Hamiley, all smiles as she posed for the camera.Hamiley Arenas, who finished her freshman year at Notre Dame High School in California, is rapidly emerging as a promising talent. The 2028 prospect has received a couple of scholarship offers from Division I programs: Louisville and Arizona State.