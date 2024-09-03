“Gonna be a good pro”: College hoops fans laud Kiyan Anthony’s impressive High school journey

Kiyan Anthony has evolved into one of the most highly touted high school hoopers in the country. The son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has been ranked the No.1 player in New York State in the class of 2025 by ESPN.

However, the four-star guard who plays for Long Island Lutheran High in Brookville, NY, has not always been the can't-miss prospect he is today.

An Instagram post shared by Slam HS on Tuesday features Kiyan at the Summer Classic event from two years ago, sitting courtside beside his mom, La La, and from this year's event, where he displayed his eye-popping talent. Kiyan Anthony averaged 15 points, four rebounds and one assist in the game.

Trending

"Kiyan went from sitting courtside at Rucker in 2022 to being the star of the show at SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 6 presented by NBA2K," the caption read.

College basketball fans heaped praise on the young phenom in the comments.

"Gonna be a good pro," one fan said.

A fan comments on Instagram

"This One of the Best Stories to come out NY in a Long Time.. He Stunting like his Daddy🔥🔥," another fan said.

"yup definitely his daddy son 😭 look just like melo in that last one," a fan said.

Fans comment on Instagram

"Bro look fresh outta middle school🙏🏾😂," one fan said.

A fan comments on Instagram

Meanwhile, some were critical of Kiyan's journey, arguing that the attention surrounding him was only because of his famous father.

"Nepotism at its finest. Kid got no legs, plays no defense. So much talent in nyc ya pick this cornball," another fan said.

"I’d understand if you said this about bronny or bryce but you got to do your research on Kiyan, kids been cooking at all the major camps and eybl this year," onenfan replied to the comment defending Kiyan.

Fans comment on Instagram

La La shares snippets from Puerto Rico trip ft. Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony, a 6-foot-5 guard, has been making most of his offseason break, not just attending basketball camps and tournaments, but also going on vacations.

On Monday, his mother La La, an actress and TV personality, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from their recent trip to Puerto Rico.

"Memories on memories," Lala captioned the post.

In one of the videos, Kiyan Anthony, along with a few others, jumped off the boat in the middle of the sea and swam around, enjoying the blue waters of the Caribbean island.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here