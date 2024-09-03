IN PHOTOS: Kiyan Anthony's mom La La shares beachy snaps from a family vacation in Puerto Rico

Nearly a month after returning from his Japan trip with his mother, Kiyan Anthony is off to another adventure. La La Anthony posted a few snippets from their latest family trip to Puerto Rico on her Instagram on Monday.

Joining the mother son duo were La La's cousins and extended family members, including Dice Dixon, Lauren Celina, and Rashonda Hough.

The television actress posted a series of photos and videos from the family's yacht outing on Luquillo Beach. Alongside pictures of the group soaking in the beach view, Anthony shared snippets of Kiyan diving from the yacht and a few instances from later in the evening.

Moreover, in a brief video, Anthony labeled the Puerta Del Mar restaurant in Las Piedras as the best restaurant in Puerto Rico, citing that she will "drive for 10 hours if I have to," to eat there.

Unlike Kiyan Anthony and La La's trip to Tokyo, her updates from the Puerto Rico trip revolved less around the 17-year-old. Nevertheless, Anthony sneakily captured several instances of Kiyan resorting to his phone and bonding with a younger one in the family.

La La's Instagram story

Kiyan Anthony will head to California after his Puerto Rico adventure

Right before his Japan trip, Anthony declared his narrowed-down list of college programs, citing Ohio State, Syracuse, Scarlet Rutgers, USC, Florida State and Auburn as his top six.

Even though Anthony has already visited the Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange, the top prospect in New York plans to visit every school from his list in the coming months.

He will start off with the farthest program from his home, the USC Trojans. Anthony will visit USC from September 14 to 16, engaging in talks with their new coach Eric Musselman and other members of the coaching staff.

Last year, Bronny James, son of Carmelo Anthony’s close friend LeBron James, played for the Trojans. Moreover, USC also has a reputation for harboring star kids throughout the University.

The next farthests program for Anthony will be the Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes and Auburn Tigers. The universities in Syracuse and Rutgers are not only under 240 miles from each other but also the closest to Kiyan Anthony's home.

