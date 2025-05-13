On Sunday, Kylie Feuerbach gave fans on social media a view as she showcased her yellow sundress. In a TikTok video, Feuerbach was seen on the porch as she twirled for the camera flaunting her attire, which prompted a reaction from teammate Sydney Affolter.
She has spent the offseason unwinding from last season’s run to the regional second round with Iowa.
Iowa teammate Sydney Affolter expressed her admiration for Feuerbach in the comment section. Affolter gushed over Feuerbach as she hyped up her teammate.
“My gorgeous beauty queen,” Affolter commented.
Kylie Feuerbach averaged 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.0% from the floor for Iowa last season. Sydney Affolter averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.7% from the floor.
Feuerbach and Affolter have played together at Iowa for three seasons and have built a strong bond on and off the court.
Kylie Feuerbach speaks about returning to Iowa for another season
Kylie Feuerbach returned for another season as the Hawkeyes prepared for their NCAA tournament first-round matchup against Murray State on Mar. 22. Her decision came after a season where she made an impact not just on the stat sheet but as a steady presence and leader on the court. Feuerbach averaged a career-best 6.4 points per game.
“There’s a lot left for me,” Feuerbach said. “I would be dumb to not use my last year.”
Iowa teammate Hannah Stuelke expressed her thoughts on her return.
“[Feuerbach’s return] means everything,” Stuelke said. “She’s strong, she’s quick, she’s an amazing defender. It’s important to have a leader on defense.”
Feuerbach’s college journey started at Iowa State during the 2020-21 season, where she averaged 5.5 points per game. That year didn’t count against her eligibility due to COVID-19. After one season in Ames, she transferred to Iowa, where she felt welcomed.
“That first day at Iowa, everybody was helping me move in,” Feuerbach recalled. “They didn’t have to do that.”
Her time with the Hawkeyes included a setback in the 2022-23 season when she missed the season due to a torn ACL. Feuerbach came back stronger last season and proved to be her most consistent yet.
“I wanted to play this year out before announcing,” Feuerbach said. “I didn’t feel like I was finished. There are still some things I have to prove. You only live once. And I didn’t want to live with regret.”
For Feuerbach, the decision to return came down to not wanting to look back and wonder “what if.”
