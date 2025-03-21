"Had something to prove, we've been through a lot of adversity": Jonas Aidoo reflects on how John Calipari's Arkansas peaked vs Kansas

Jonas Aidoo and the 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, recording a 79-72 upset win over the seventh-seeded Kansas Jayhawks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Aidoo spoke about the Razorbacks' resilience in the press conference following the victory.

A reporter asked Aidoo about the DNA of this Arkansas team and how the Razorbacks have stayed in the fight this season. The Hogs faced the Jayhawks without key player Adou Thiero, who has been sidelined since February because of a left knee injury.

Boogie Fland also missed some time because of a thumb injury before returning against Kansas.

"We know we all had something to prove," Aidoo said (2:56). "We went through a lot of adversity early on, obviously with injuries, missing players and stuff like that, letting a couple games go, starting 0-5 in the conference.

"Just all those things that helped us build our confidence, build our strength and get us ready mentally for the rest of the season."

Jonas Aidoo led Arkansas in the win over Kansas, scoring a game-high 22 points. He shot 10-for-19 from the field and knocked down both his free-throw attempts.

Aidoo, who recorded five rebounds and one assist, was a disruptive force on the defensive end as well. He racked up three steals and three blocks in 39 minutes.

Jonas Aidoo gets offensive help from Johnell Davis in win over Kansas

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis (#1) and Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (#40) and guard Zeke Mayo (#5) look on during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

Jonas Aidoo punished Kansas in the first half, scoring 16 points on 8-for-13 shooting to help Arkansas build a 47-44 lead at the break. DJ Wagner also delivered for John Calipari in the opening period, dropping 12 points.

The Razorbacks extended their lead to 11 points in the second half before the Jayhawks staged a furious rally. Kansas took a 65-64 lead with less than six minutes left, setting the stage for a thrilling finish. Arkansas regained its composure, finishing on a 15-7 run to seal the upset victory.

Johnell Davis was the team's second-leading scorer, behind Jonas Aidoo, racking up 18 points in 31 minutes. Most of his points came from the 3-point area, with Davis going 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. He also had three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block for the Razorbacks, who next faces the St. John's Red Storm in the second round.

