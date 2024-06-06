It was announced that TCU's Hailey Van Lith, WNBA rookie Cameron Brink, Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, and former WNBA forward Cierra Burdick will be a part of the USA Basketball women's 3x3 team at the Paris Olympics. This will be the second time that Burdick, Van Lith, and Brink will play together after winning a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

A throwback picture from their 2023 FIBA World Cup win was posted by the social media accounts @usab3x3 and @FIBA3X3W. The post was shared by Hailey Van Lith on her Instagram story with a caption dedicated to Cameron Brink.

"Really my family fr."

Cameron Brink reshared Van Lith's story and wrote:

"My girl forever."

When the news was announced to Brink and Van Lith, they both broke down in tears and could not believe the opportunity that was presented to them.

Each member of this new 3x3 team has both USA Basketball and 3x3 experience. The team will be coached by the president of the Connecticut Sun, Jennifer Rizzotti, and she will be assisted by Tammi Reiss of the University of Rhode Island.

Hailey Van Lith will revive herself before the start of the women's college basketball season

Hailey Van Lith hit the transfer portal and committed to the TCU Horned Frogs after a whirlwind of a season at the LSU Lady Tigers. Though her time under Kim Mulkey's squad was enough to show that she is a talented guard, the Elite Eight game against the Iowa Hawkeyes showed something else.

Before playing for LSU, she had transferred to Baton Rouge from Louisville. Many fans and analysts think she is in hopes of winning a national championship.

But before the start of the college basketball season, she will participate in the Paris Olympics from July 30 too August 5 at Place de la Concorde. The guard will try to replicate the same kind of outcome she had when she played alongside her former FIBA teammate at the 2023 FIBA 3X3 tournament.

