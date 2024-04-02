With Hailey Van Lith and the 3-seed LSU Tigers out of women`s March Madness, a lot of eyes are on star Angel Reese and coach Kim Mulkey failing to lead the team to back-to-back championships.

However, fans shouldn`t forget that there`s another great player in their ranks that`s taking it hard: former Louisville transfer Van Lith.

She was especially frustrated during the game, as she had to guard Caitlin Clark on the opposite side of the floor. She was seen on video reacting with a shrug after the Iowa superstar hit yet another 3-pointer in her face, as if to say, "what else can I do?"

Here's the video:

By a stretch, it will remind hoops fans a little of Michael Jordan`s shrug in the 1992 NBA Finals against the Portland Trailblazers. But instead of Hailey Van Lith doing the shooting, she`s the one getting scored on.

Nevertheless, Clark`s virtuoso performance from downtown led her to set another NCAA D1 women`s basketball record for the most made career threes in March Madness, with 538 3FG made (via USA Today). Her mark surpassed former Oklahoma player Taylor Robertson, who sank 537 3-pointers in five seasons, from 2018 to 2023.

On the opposite end, Hailey Van Lith struggled offensively from beyond-the-arc, going a paltry 1-for-6 from rainbow country. She still managed nine points overall but was almost a non-factor all night in LSU`s loss, despite being the team's best passer.

What's next for Hailey Van Lith?

A former five-star recruit in the 2020 class, Hailey Van Lith has had a great college career. Transferring to LSU in her senior year was mostly just a cherry on top even if she never won NCAA title.

Now, the five-foot-seven senior guard out of Wenatchee, Washington, looks ahead to where her basketball career takes her next. Despite a relatively down season (compared to her days with the Cardinals), Van Lith remains a top WNBA Draft prospect, and the current mock drafts make it clear.

She`s not a lottery draft pick, but there`s still enough talent on her side to get a look from WNBA franchises. As per ESPN`s latest mock draft, they have Hailey Van Lith going with the 12th overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks.