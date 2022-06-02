Video: Michael Jordan pulls out the iconic 'shrug' gesture against Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Finals in the midst of a 35-point first half, 30 years ago today

It was back in 1992 in Chicago, Illinois when Clyde Drexler was dominated by his counterpart. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan pulled out his iconic 'shrug' gesture under the bright lights of the 'United Center' against the Portland Trail Blazers in the Finals.

The Chicago Bulls were en route to the formation of a dynasty. They were coming off their first championship under Michael Jordan. It was not long before they found their way to the NBA Finals in the hopes of attaining back-to-back championships.

The Eastern Conference champions, Chicago Bulls were scheduled to face the Clyde Drexler-led Western Conference champions Portland Trail Blazers.

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Michael Jordan had the performance of a lifetime. In an era where buckets were primarily scored in the paint or the interior, the six-time 'MVP' found a large amount of success from beyond the arc.

The six-time NBA Champion went on to unleash a ruthless pummeling at the expense of the Portland-based franchise, making six threes out of ten attempts.

Footage of the clinical performance can be viewed below.

#NBA75 Michael Jordan's iconic shrug happened on this day in 1992 in the midst of a 35-point first half in the NBA Finals! 🤷‍♂️

In what was a spectacular first-half display from 'MJ', the Bulls legend went on to terrorize the Trail Blazers. Jordan scored 35 of his 39 points in the first half, shooting 16/27 from the floor at a spectacular 59.3%, eventually blowing the .

Furthermore, Michael Jordan proceeded to dish out a staggering 11 assists to cap off an overall stellar performance. His exploits in that game essentially led to the foundation for their future victories being laid. It was an all-time great performance, from a generational performer.

Michael Jordan's Back to back Championships

Jordan celebrating his championship success

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' commanding display in 'Game 1' of the NBA Finals set the tone for the rest of the series. It soon became clear to fans worldwide that this Bulls roster was here to stay.

In 'Game 2', Jordan produced another spectacular performance tallying 39 points on 50% FG again, along with 10 assists and five rebounds. However, it wasn't enough.

The Portland Trailblazers seemed to have found their feet, leveling the series 1-1, with a rampant showing that forced overtime to pull away with a pivotal victory.

'Games 3 & 4' played out with either franchise picking up one victory each, equalizing the series.

'Game 5' saw a resurgence of 1980's Michael Jordan, who showed off with a decisive scoring performance. Jordan then proceeded to score 46 points on a mind boggling 61% from the field. Effective as well as efficient.

The impact led to a crucial victory, tilting the series in the favor of the Chicago Bulls '3-2'. A performance for the ages.

In the aftermath of their 'Game 5' victory, the reigning NBA Champions required just one more win to ascertain their dominance in the league. A victory to etch their names in the history books.

Up steps Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

With the championship at stake, Jordan went on to produce a historic presentation, dropping 33 points to go along with four rebounds, assists and steals. One of the greatest two-way players the game has seen.

Jordan finished his historic 1992 campaign with a record-setting Finals performance. 'MJ' averaged 35.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 6 games in the 1992 NBA Finals. A display befitting of Championship honors.

