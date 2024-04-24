Hailey Van Lith transfer: LSU guard denies rumors of possible TCU move in shocking reveal

Transfer portal news is always intriguing, and one of the significant women's college basketball players changing schools this offseason is LSU Tigers guard Hailey Van Lith.

Although reports last week indicated Van Lith was joining the TCU Horned Frogs, she said she hasn't signed with any program yet. Instead, she is still in the transfer portal but has remained interested in the school.

"I did take a visit to TCU and am very interested in them, but I took visits to other schools and was very interested in them, too," Van Lith told Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press in a story published Tuesday. "I haven't made an official commitment, but I'm very close. The ink has not touched the paper for any school."

Hailey Van Lith originally played three years with the Louisville Cardinals before transferring to LSU last season.

She took a significant step back in her production as in 33 games she averaged 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game last season. She shot 37.8% from the field, 33.9% from beyond the arc and 83.3% from the charity stripe.

Where is the best fit for Hailey Van Lith in 2024-25?

Hailey Van Lith, who has one year of eligibility remaining, hasn't yet made a decision about where she will play college basketball next season. The best fit would seemingly be the Iowa Hawkeyes as she could join a championship-level program while also taking the Caitlin Clark spot.

Another strong possibility would be joining JuJu Watkins with the Southern California Trojans. Teaming up with another star may be the only way Van Lith can take down Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks and win a national championship.

