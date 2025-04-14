Hannah Hidalgo drops 4 word reaction as Notre Dame fan appreciates her mother in Wooden Award celebrations

Cooper Flagg, Hannah Hidalgo, Mark Sears, Madison Booker and other notable college basketball names were present for the 2025 John R. Wooden Award ceremony at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Not everybody went home with the prestigious honor.

Ad

Flagg won it on the men's side while JuJu Watkins accepted the women's award. However, the event also acknowledged other finalists for the annual award. To celebrate her appearance, Hidalgo posted a series of photos on her Instagram, featuring her trophy, Booker, her mother, Tamara Hidalgo and other family members.

"💙 @woodenaward," she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

While fans and Notre Dame players congratulated Hidalgo in the comments section, one fan showered love for her mother. This resulted in a brief exchange between the supporter and the guard:

"Momma Hidalgo!! 🙌," the fan wrote.

"@stonersportsnetwork u see her lolll," Hidalgo replied.

Hidalgo replied as a fan compliments her mother | @hannah.hidalgo3/ig

Apart from her contention for the annual award, Hannah Hidalgo was also recognized as one of the nation's top talents and was inducted into the Women’s All-American Team. She made the list alongside Georgia Amoore, Lauren Betts, Madison Booker, Paige Bueckers, Ta'Niya Latson, Aneesah Morrow, Hailey Van Lith, JuJu Watkins and former teammate Olivia Miles.

Ad

Hidalgo is coming off a spectacular sophomore season, breaking her previous season's averages with 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.6 assists on 46.3% shooting. The guard not only led Notre Dame past teams like the USC Trojans and eventual NCAA champions UConn Huskies, but also to the Sweet 16 game.

Hannah Hidalgo will be without help next season

Hannah Hidalgo's frontcourt pal Olivia Miles surprised the CBB world on Mar. 31 by entering the transfer portal. Days later, she joined the TCU Horned Frogs, the program that eliminated Notre Dame from the NCAA tournament.

Ad

Another loss the program faces is Sonia Citron, who has exhausted her college eligibility and will not return to the lineup. She brought versatility and a leadership voice to the unit and earned All-ACC honors this season. She is assumed to be a lottery pick in the WNBA draft on Monday,

There is no doubt that Hannah Hidalgo has enough in her tank to churn out another career-best season. However, behind Miles and Citron's void, she will have to step up significantly to continue Notre Dame's dominance in women's basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here