"Haven't been speaking to Bronny that much lately": Former 5-star prospect Mikey Williams gets candid on his relationship with LeBron James' son

Former four-star high school prospect Mikey Williams has joined Sacramento State through the transfer portal. He played his freshman season with the UCF Knights and will now join Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir, at the Hornets. The guard shared the reasons behind joining the new program in an interview with Overtime on Saturday.
With that, host Thomas visited Williams' bond with another NBA player's kid, Bronny James. He asked about the sophomore's thoughts about LeBron James' son's NBA journey and the conversations he has with the rookie.
"I haven't been speaking to Bronny that much lately but I'm happy for him though," he said (at 29:18). "I kind of spoke to him like when we was in middle school, we was speaking about certain things and just to see it all play out - I'm happy for him."
Nevertheless, Mikey Williams gave his two cents on the controversies that were ignited by Bronny James' induction to the NBA. Fans and analysts scrutinized LeBron James and the Lakers for nepotism, suggesting that Bronny's draft was influenced more by his father's stature than talent.
"I know everybody got their opinions of them, but at the end of the day you not going to be able to block no one's blessing anyways. Then at that point I feel like it turns into hate. But I'm happy for him, he just got there, so he has all the time ... "
Mikey Williams' favorite AAU memory is playing beside Bronny James and LeBron James
Mikey Williams appeared on WNBA star Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast last year. During a segment, he shared that his favorite AAU memory was playing with Bronny James while being coached by his father, LeBron James.
'I'd say one of my favorite memories is probably playing with Blue Chips, Bronnie and them. Bron (LeBron) was coaching so, it was lit," he said (at 46:00).
Mikey Williams and Bronny James laced up together in middle school for the North Coast Blue Chips. They led their team to an undefeated record in 2018 and lifted the NY2LA Swish 'N Dish tourney's U-13 title in Wisconsin.
LeBron James was a staple at their games at the time. He would not only coach and hype up the players but also participate in impromptu dunk contests during the pre-game warmups.
