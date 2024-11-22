Mikey Williams recalls getting coached by LeBron James and playing with Bronny on Angel Reese’s pod

UCF Knights guard Mikey Williams was the latest guest on Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. The two talked about each other's basketball journeys, college decisions and personal life. In one of the segments of Thursday's episode, Reese asked Williams about his favorite AAU memory.

Williams reminisced about playing with Bronny James while the team was coached by four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

"I'd say one of my favorite memories is probably playing with Blue Chips, Bronnie and them. Bron (LeBron) was coaching so, it was lit," Williams said in the episode released on Nov. 21.

Before beginning his EYBL stints with LeBron James’ Strive for Greatness youth program, Bronny James played for the North Coast Blue Chips in middle school. It was during this time he paired up with Mikey Williams in the backcourt.

LeBron James, who was coming off his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was spotted coaching, cheering and leading huddles for the Blue Chips. The NBA superstar would even participate in the team’s layup line drills, sneaking a few dunks for fans.

Bronny James and Mikey Williams won multiple tournaments under LeBron James' coaching

Williams and Bronny played with each other on the North Coast Blue Chips roster in 2018. Wiliams was recognized as the best player in the 2023 class by the Naismith National Youth All-American Report. James brought a massive fan following in from his youth basketball stints.

James and Williams led the Blue Chips to an undefeated record, lifting the U-13 title at the NY2LA Swish 'N Dish tourney in Wisconsin.

While LeBron James was not their official coach, the NBA scoring leader was present on the sidelines during games. He was seen advising the roster and hyping them up during the Blue Chips USBA National Championship game against Chris Paul’s CP3.

A few months later, Bronny James and Mikey Williams ran it back at the Junior National Basketball Association Midwest Championship. Despite playing against older, more experienced players, James and Williams team' made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

