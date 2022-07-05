Video: Bronny James completes a 360 dunk during shoot around for the Blue Chips

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James' son, Bronny James, showed off his dunking ability during the Blue Chip's shootaround. Bronny James is back on the trending scene again and is looking more like his father.

Bronny James has been talked about by several fans due to his relationship with his father, LeBron. His career is being closely monitored, primarily due to his father's popularity.

Due to his exposure, everyone who carefully follows the NBA has seen the progression of Bronny. He has shown a lot of similarities with his father, especially when it games to on court performances. His walking, shooting and athleticism has reminded many fans of LeBron James.

Recently, in an AAU game, Bronny James and the Blue Chips competed in a basketball tournament called The Battle. Before the game, however, he showed that he's got hops just like his old man.

As if that wasn't enough, Bronny decided to put on a show in front of his parents and the people at St. Vincent-St. Mary, LeBron's alma mater.

Bronny James showcased a plethora of what he can do on the court. It's no surprise that he can throw it down like his father, but his court vision has improved a lot. This shows that the game is slowing down for Bronny and his passing skills might be up to par with his James Sr.

Bronny and the Blue Chips won their game against Wildcat Select with a score of 75-55. Bronny finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Bronny James' path to the NBA isn't easy

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

Bronny James' path to the NBA isn't easy. Being the son of one of the greatest players in NBA history, the pressure on Bronny gets heavier every time he gets mentioned. Oftentimes, the media and fans would compare the stats that LeBron registered in his younger days.

Only 17 years old, Bronny's closing in on making it to the league. However, many pointed out that his stats aren't impressive compared to his father's when he was his age and also his rivals across the country.

In just five games with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, Bronny's averaging 12.2 points, six rebounds and three assists on 30% from the field and 50% from the free throw line. His stats aren't very impressive for someone who gets so much hype on making it to the NBA.

A good number of fans have mentioned that his brother, Bryce, is a more complete basketball player. Bryce is a different player than Bronny and his dad, LeBron. He's a much better shooter and isn't as athletic as his older brother yet. During one game, he dropped 40 points on Martin Luther King Jr.'s day and has shown that he's a threat from outside.

Bronny is still young, and he has a lot of time to improve his game if he really wants to fulfill his dad's wish of playing with his son in the NBA.

Will we see Bronny and LeBron play together in one team in the NBA? The answer is in Bronny's hands.

