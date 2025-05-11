HC Lindsay Gottlieb reacts to Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia’s moment at USC game

USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb took time to celebrate Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia in a post from March Madness WBB. In a collaboration on Instagram between marchmadensswbb, wfinalfour and ncaa, they highlighted different mother-daughter moments in women’s college basketball as they celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Gottlieb was quick to react to a post that featured Vanessa Bryant and Natalia sitting courtside in Southern California as she repped the USC colors with a red and yellow heart on her Instagram story.

“❤️💛," Gottlieb wrote.

HC Lindsay Gottlieb reacts to Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalie’s moment at USC game - Image source: Instagram/coachlindsayg

Natalia Bryant is enrolled at the University of Southern California’s film school and a model. While speaking to People in March 2021, Vanessa praised Natalia for looking out for her little sisters while also navigating her path in life. She also called Natalia her “right-hand woman” and an “incredible daughter”.

Lindsay Gottlieb has been coaching the USC Trojans since 2021 after stints at California and the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant. She was the Big Ten Coach of the Year (2025) and a two-time Big West Coach of the Year (2009).

USC and Lindsay Gottlieb land forward Dayana Mendes from Washington State

The USC Trojans and Lindsay Gottlieb have added 6-foot-2 forward Dayana Mendes, a freshman transfer from Washington State, to their roster. Coach Gottlieb confirmed the news on Apr. 30, as she expressed excitement about Mendes’ potential with the Trojans' program.

The forward had an impressive freshman campaign, earning All-Freshman Team honors in the WCC. In her only season at Washington State, Mendes averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game across 30 appearances. She finished strong last season as she reached double-digit scoring in nine of her final 11 games.

Gottlieb praised Mendes as “one of the best young players out of France,” highlighting her blend of size, athleticism and versatility.

“Dayana has length, athleticism, and a versatile skill set,” Gottlieb said. “She is a tireless worker who loves the game and brings an incredible mindset to LA. We believe her ceiling is limitless.”

Mendes' addition to the Trojans coincides with the absence of forward Kiki Iriafen who was selected No. 4 by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA draft. USC will also be without center Rayah Marshall, who was selected by the Connecticut Sun at No. 25. Veteran guard Talia von Oelhoffen also finished her eligibility, and star sophomore Juju Watkins is expected to miss the 2025–26 season due to an ACL injury suffered during the NCAA Tournament.

With only freshman guard Kennedy Smith expected to return as a starter, USC has been active in the transfer portal. In addition to Dayana Mendes, the Trojans have secured former Georgia Tech guard Kara Dunn and former UCLA guard Londynn Jones. They’ll also welcome incoming five-star recruit Jazzy Davidson, the No. 1-ranked player in the nation per ESPN.

