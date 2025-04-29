Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia channel rodeo glam as they join Beyonce’s mom for dazzling 'Cowboy Carter' tour kickoff

Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia were spotted at Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour. Beyonce opened the world tour on Monday at the SoFi Stadium. Vanessa and Natalia Bryant were spotted at the event channeling some rodeo glam as they donned cowboy hats. Pictures from the event show that Vanessa was in the VIP section next to Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles.

Vanessa Bryant at Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour

Kobe and Vanessa’s eldest daughter, Natalia, is living it up as she prepares to finish her degree at the University of South Carolina. The 22-year-old will graduate in May with a degree in film from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. Much like her dad, Natalia was also a star athlete in high school and played volleyball.

However, she gave up sports to follow a different career path and is already working as a model. She has also previously stated that she wishes to have a film career, something that shouldn’t be out of her grasp.

Natalia and Vanessa often go out together and were also spotted at the Dodgers-Cubs game in LA on Apr. 11. Bryant’s entire family also took a skiing trip with Kobe’s teammate and close friend, Pau Gasol, and his family. Vanessa’s Instagram makes it clear that Gasol has been incredibly supportive since Kobe Bryant’s untimely death.

Vanessa Bryant honored the late Kobe Bryant on their 24th Anniversary

On Apr. 18, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and made a heartfelt post for her late husband, Kobe Bryant. That day marked 24 years since Vanessa and Kobe tied the knot in 2001. Vanessa honored the Lakers legend on their special day through an Instagram post.

"#24. #Anniversary ❤️ @kobebryant ⛪️❤️ 4/18/01 🙏🏽," Vanessa wrote.

Once again, Pau Gasol and his family didn't let Vanessa feel alone on her and Kobe's special day. Pau and his wife, Katrina Gasol, gifted Bryant a bouquet. This anniversary was special for Kobe and his family because of the significance that number 24 had in their lives.

Vanessa has made quite an effort to keep Kobe's legacy alive through The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. She is also actively involved in designing and releasing new entries into Kobe Bryant's long line of signature shoes with Nike.

