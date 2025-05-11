Adorable moment as Vanessa Bryant dances with rarely seen daughter at Beyonce's tour on Mother's Day

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, was spotted dancing at Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour with her rarely seen daughter, Bianka. Vanessa is often out in public with her oldest, Natalia, but her youngest children, Bianka and Capri, are usually away from the spotlight and don’t attend many public events with their mother.
Vanessa’s oldest, Natalia Bryant, was also seen enjoying Beyonce’s concert with her mother and siblings. Kobe’s widow wore a white cowboy hat, brown cowboy shoes, denim and a white top to the concert. Her daughter, Natalia, seemed to be taking it easy and showed up to the concert wearing a comfortable hoodie.
Because of her young age, Vanessa had to ensure that Bianka attended the concert with noise-cancelling headphones so that her hearing wouldn’t be affected. Despite her large sized headphones, videos of Vanessa and Bianka came out looking quite adorable.
Born in 2016, Bianka Bryant was only four when her father passed away in a tragic helicopter crash with her sister Gianna. Despite not having many memories of Kobe, Bianka seems to share his love for the game. Pictures on Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram show Bianka learning how to play basketball with Pau Gasol.
“I love you Gianna”: Vanessa Bryant pens heartfelt birthday message to late daughter Gianna Bryant
Vanessa Bryant posted a heartfelt message for her late daughter Gianna on May 1, which would’ve been her 19th birthday. She wrote:
“Happy birthday, Gigi! Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you Gianna. ❤️19 ♉️ 5/1 #Mambacita.”
Unfortunately, Gianna Bryant was aboard the same helicopter that claimed the life of her father. Unlike her other siblings, Gianna shared the same love for basketball that Kobe did. In fact, Kobe even coached Gianna’s team at the Mamba Sports Academy. Vanessa has noted on multiple occasions that Gianna was more like Kobe than any of her other siblings.
Since her daughter’s tragic demise, Bryant has done a great job of keeping her memory alive. Apart from all the foundations she has set up in her name, Bryant goes the extra mile by celebrating Gianna’s birthday and any other major events that she would’ve been a part of were she still here.
