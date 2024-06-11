“He has the greatest recruiting bargaining chip”: Analyst believes Dan Hurley can use rejected Kentucky and Lakers offers to attract top talent

Within months of rejecting Kentucky, UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley has also rejected the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the NBA's biggest franchises. Despite the attention, coverage and the $70 million deal the coaching role offered, Hurley chose to spearhead the Huskies' quench for a three-peat.

With that, analyst Matt Norlander believes that his recent rejections present him with the biggest argument when recruiting new talent.

"Dan Hurley gets to say 'I turned down Kentucky and I turned down the Lakers to stay at Connecticut,'" Norlander said. "So, he has the greatest recruiting bargaining chip, in addition to, oh by the way I have two national championship rings back to back.

"So, I think it is so massive for UConn's momentum as a program because the quest for a three-peat. It is two things at once. It is real, it is possible because UConn has a roster that is in the top 5 realm in my estimation heading into the season."

Dan Hurley created history when his roster lifted the 2024 NCAA trophy. UConn became the only team since Florida in 2006 & 2007, to win consecutive titles. Clinching a three-peat presents an even bigger challenge, as UCLA under John Wooden's time is the only team to do so.

The record was set more than 40 years ago when UCLA defeated the Purdue Boilermakers in 1969. It was part of their extended dominance, during which the program won 10 championships in 12 years (seven in a row).

Dan Hurley is rumored to get an extension from UConn

After UConn won the 2023 title, Dan Hurley was presented with a six-year, $32.1 million deal. Now, even when his contract is far from its last leg, Hurley is expected to receive an extension, mostly in light of his recent endeavor with the LA Lakers.

According to Jeff Goodman, Hurley can cash in on a six-year deal worth $50 million with the Huskies. Although the offer sits lower than what the Lakers had offered the coach, Hurley's priority is coaching the Connecticut roster.

