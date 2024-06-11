  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “He has the greatest recruiting bargaining chip”: Analyst believes Dan Hurley can use rejected Kentucky and Lakers offers to attract top talent

“He has the greatest recruiting bargaining chip”: Analyst believes Dan Hurley can use rejected Kentucky and Lakers offers to attract top talent

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Jun 11, 2024 04:50 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally
Analyst believes Dan Hurley has enough leverage to lure in top talents after rejecting the Lakers

Within months of rejecting Kentucky, UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley has also rejected the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the NBA's biggest franchises. Despite the attention, coverage and the $70 million deal the coaching role offered, Hurley chose to spearhead the Huskies' quench for a three-peat.

With that, analyst Matt Norlander believes that his recent rejections present him with the biggest argument when recruiting new talent.

"Dan Hurley gets to say 'I turned down Kentucky and I turned down the Lakers to stay at Connecticut,'" Norlander said. "So, he has the greatest recruiting bargaining chip, in addition to, oh by the way I have two national championship rings back to back.
also-read-trending Trending
"So, I think it is so massive for UConn's momentum as a program because the quest for a three-peat. It is two things at once. It is real, it is possible because UConn has a roster that is in the top 5 realm in my estimation heading into the season."

Dan Hurley created history when his roster lifted the 2024 NCAA trophy. UConn became the only team since Florida in 2006 & 2007, to win consecutive titles. Clinching a three-peat presents an even bigger challenge, as UCLA under John Wooden's time is the only team to do so.

The record was set more than 40 years ago when UCLA defeated the Purdue Boilermakers in 1969. It was part of their extended dominance, during which the program won 10 championships in 12 years (seven in a row).

Dan Hurley is rumored to get an extension from UConn

After UConn won the 2023 title, Dan Hurley was presented with a six-year, $32.1 million deal. Now, even when his contract is far from its last leg, Hurley is expected to receive an extension, mostly in light of his recent endeavor with the LA Lakers.

According to Jeff Goodman, Hurley can cash in on a six-year deal worth $50 million with the Huskies. Although the offer sits lower than what the Lakers had offered the coach, Hurley's priority is coaching the Connecticut roster.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी