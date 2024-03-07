"He's not worried about it": Grizzlies guard Zaire Williams backs Bronny James for handling pressure mounting from LeBron's legacy"

Bronny James always has the spotlight on him, whether on or off the court. The USC Trojans guard is the center of attention even as a difficult freshman season is coming to a close.

Bronny James has faced pressure unlike almost any other college-level athlete. Being the son of LeBron James has kept him under scrutiny. Everything Bronny does, or does not do, becomes a story for the media.

"That’s a Herculean task, let alone for a 19-year-old who is just 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds," Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams, Bronny’s close friend and former Sierra Canyon High School teammate. "LeBron, by comparison, is 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds. Bronny has the weight of the world on his shoulders,” says

“I don’t know what I would do if I was in his position, with all the attention and just the notoriety. He’s not even worried about it — or doesn’t even see it, to be honest. He just — he blinds it so well.”

Bronny does not do interviews and tends to stay away from being the center of attention.

Bronny is averaging 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 37.0% after not debuting until Dec. 10 because of a cardiac arrest in July.

LeBron James calls out critics of Bronny James

After ESPN's Jonathon Givony recently moved USC Trojans guard Bronny James from his 2024 NBA mock draft to his 2025 NBA mock draft (at No. 39) last month, prompting LeBron James to tweet (and then delete):

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!""

A year ago, Givony had Bronny going No. 10 in his 2024 mock draft.

According to SportingNews, Bronny is expected to be drafted as a late first-round or an early second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft or a first-round pick in 2025.

Do you think Bronny James is under too much scrutiny?

