“He did not want that pressure”: Former NBA player subtly takes a shot at UConn HC Dan Hurley after rejecting $70M Lakers offer

Dan Hurley is going to stay with the UConn Huskies after the 2024 Naismith Coach of the Year rejected the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching offer. The move comes as a shock since Hurley traveled to LA last week to meet with Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and other representatives. Hurley cites the opportunity of a three-peat with the Huskies as one of his reasons for turning down the offer.

Nevertheless, former NBA player and Phoenix Suns color analyst Eddie Johnson believes Dan Hurley did not want the pressure of coaching in high-stakes situations with the Lakers. Johnson also downplayed the significance of winning a three-peat at the collegiate level.

"He did not want that pressure. Good for him, his choice. But don’t try and convince me that winning 3 titles in watered down college basketball is better than winning 1 in LA," Eddie A Johnson wrote on his X.

When it comes to coaching, the NBA and NCAA present a different set of challenges. The NCAA demands coaches to proactively pursue new talent, get involved in acquiring players, create a locker room culture, coach the team, forge chemistry, improve younger talent and much more.

On the other hand, NBA coaches don't have much control over the players the team signs and part ways with. Instead, they are asked to figure out a cohesive system among the personnel. The distinct nature of the two coaching roles could be one of the factors in Dan Hurley's decision.

Who can the Lakers sign after Dan Hurley's rejection?

Dan Hurley reportedly turned down a nearly $70 million offer that would have made him the sixth highest-paid coach in the league. His refusal came through the university's X handle, where Hurley briefly explained his championship dreams with UConn.

Now, the Lakers are back where they were after firing Darvin Ham in May. JJ Redick was one of the rumored names to become LA's new coach, mostly due to the former sharpshooter's basketball IQ and friendship with LeBron James. However, the Lakers offered Hurley the job over Redick.

Moreover, the only candidate the Lakers have pursued heavily is New Orleans Pelicans' assistant James Borrego, who has had multiple in-person interviews with the franchise. Additionally, Phil Handy, the Lakers' former player development coach, and Sam Cassell (assistant) are also in the mix.

