"Here before Paige" "Can't believe my eyes": Fans reacts as UConn hooper Azzi Fudd shares vacation snaps from family cruise trip

Azzi Fudd is relishing in her offseason break. The UConn star shared photos from her cruise trip with her family in an Instagram post on Sunday, drawing reactions from college hoops fans.

Fudd posted the photo dump after she went on a vacation with her family following the Huskies' 2025 NCAA Tournament triumph. The Fudd family enjoyed some quality time together on a cruise trip to the Bahamas.

Among the pictures that Azzi Fudd posted was a selfie of her mom with the UConn guard and her father in the background. Fudd also included several group pictures with her family, including one photo where they all wore No. 35 shirts. Fudd's last slide caught the attention of fans as she posted a screenshot of her video call with Paige Bueckers.

Fans reacted on Instagram to Azzi Fudd's family photos of her recent cruise vacation. Source: Instagram/@azzi35

"Here before Paige," one fan wrote with a heart emoji.

"Can't believe my eyes," another fan commented.

"Help what was Paige wearing," one fan shared.

"I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS," another fan posted.

"Azzi just casually posting after breaking the internet," one fan chimed in.

"You're so beautiful Azzi iloveu! The last slide had me screaming btw," another fan replied.

Azzi Fudd watches Paige Bueckers' game wearing Georgia Amoore's Washington jersey

Azzi Fudd traveled to the nation's capital to watch Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings square off against the Washington Mystics on June 22. To many fans' surprise, Fudd watched the game wearing Georgia Amoore's Washington jersey and not Bueckers' Dallas uniform. Amoore gave Fudd her No. 2 jersey during the pre-game shootaround.

Paige Bueckers (#5) of the Dallas Wings dribbles the ball against Sonia Citron (#22) of the Washington Mystics during the first half at Carefirst Arena on June 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty

The Wings and the Mystics put on a show in front of Fudd, with Washington pulling off a thrilling 91-88 overtime victory over Dallas. Sonia Citron starred for the Mystics, scoring 27 points, including the go-ahead 3-point basket with 12.2 seconds remaining in the extra period.

Bueckers stuffed the stat sheet for Dallas in the loss, amassing 20 points, nine boards, seven dimes, one steal and one block in 40 minutes of action.

