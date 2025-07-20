  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “His favorite player Bron”: Fans react as Arkansas commit JaShawn Andrews goes off with 25 points with John Calipari in attendance 

“His favorite player Bron”: Fans react as Arkansas commit JaShawn Andrews goes off with 25 points with John Calipari in attendance 

By Nishant
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:29 GMT
Arkansas commit JJ Andrews (Source: IG/ @jashawwn)
Arkansas commit JaShawn "JJ" Andrews (Source: IG/ @jashawwn)

Arkansas commit JaShawn Andrews scored 25 points at Nike Peach Jam on Saturday, with Razorbacks coach John Calipari and Bradley Beal watching courtside.

Ad

The five-star guard impressed with aggressive scoring in a 91–59 win by Brad Beal Elite over Team Durant at Riverview Activities Center.

SportsCenter Next's Instagram page shared a post of the five-star guard's performance, which featured 11 made free throws and several strong drives to the basket.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His playing style reminded fans of basketball legend LeBron James.

"Tell me his favorite player Bron without telling me 🔥🔥," a fan commented.
"You can tell he watched LeBron coming up🔥," another fan said.
Comments on JaShawn Andrews&#039; performance at Nike Peach Jam
Comments on JaShawn Andrews' performance at Nike Peach Jam

Other fans believe Andrews will be a great addition to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Ad
"👏👏 ion know JJ personally but 501 on the map twin," a user wrote.
"ARKANSAS FINEST!! 🔥🔥," another user wrote.

He also received praise for his skills.

"Dude strong," a fan noted.
"Aw yea he toying w em 😂😂," another comment read.

Trey Pearson added 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting for Brad Beal Elite. Sheek Pearson contributed 14 points and nine rebounds. Brad Beal Elite outrebounded Team Durant 47–22 and shot 47.0% from the field and 79.3% from the line.

Ad

The team broke away with a 32-point second-quarter run. Team Durant shot 16.7% from three and committed 13 turnovers. Evans Barning Jr. led Team Durant with 29 points on 78.6% shooting. Jasiah Cannady added 14 in the losing effort.

JaShawn Andrews leads Brad Beal Elite to Peach Jam Title

JaShawn "JJ" Andrews led Brad Beal Elite to a 75-55 win over NY Rens in the Nike Peach Jam championship game on Sunday. Andrews finished with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Ad

Brad Beal Elite took control in the second half, scoring 41 points while holding NY Rens to 25. They had only a four-point lead at halftime but pulled away after the break. Jamison White added 16 points, while Quentin Coleman contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.

For NY Rens, Jasiah Jervis scored 20 points and Anderson Diaz had 15, but the team struggled with 3-pointers, shooting 4 out of 18.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications