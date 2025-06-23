"Hope it's just a sprain" "Nike is doom for feet": Fans voice concern as Cooper Flagg's former teammate Patrick Ngongba spotted in walking boot

Cooper Flagg's former Duke teammate, Patrick Ngongba, was photographed in a walking boot during summer workouts. On Saturday, basketball insider Jason Evans shared a couple of photos from the Blue Devils' practice, where the center was seen with protective gear on his right foot.

Ngongba was part of coach Jon Scheyer's six-man recruiting class last year — a group that included Flagg and was ranked No. 1 in the nation, per Rivals.

"Nooooo!! Patrick NGongba spotted wearing a boot at Duke Basketball summer workouts. Please let Big Pat be healthy this season!" Evans wrote on X.

The post sparked concerns among hoops fans, who flocked to the comments section with their reactions.

"No hope it’s just a sprain," one fan wrote.

"We need to move to NB asap. Nike is doom for feet," a fan said, making a case for New Balance sneakers.

"That's not the same foot he had issues with last year right? That's a good sign. That said, after blowing a FF game in a year where everyone thinks we should have won, expect a crash out on this app," another one commented.

"One of two players Duke cannot afford to miss time this year. Hopefully it’s minor," a user added.

"So sick of these nike foot injuries," one comment read.

"Every. Single.Year. Man. What kinda drills we doing at Duke tho?" another chimed in.

Patrick Ngongba returns for Year 2 at Duke while Cooper Flagg declares for NBA draft

Patrick Ngongba, a former four-star recruit, is gearing up for his sophomore season with the Duke Blue Devils. Following a disappointing end to their March Madness campaign, Ngongba announced his return to Durham in April, choosing another year under Jon Scheyer.

Their star player from last season, Cooper Flagg, will not be joining him, having declared for the upcoming NBA draft, where he is expected to be the top pick.

Besides Ngongba, Duke will also be welcoming back Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster and Maliq Brown for the 2025-26 season. Scheyer will also have two incoming transfers in Rice's Ifeanyi Ufochukwu and Princeton's Jack Scott, along with a five-star freshman, Cameron Boozer.

As for Ngongba, he hopes to be at his best this season to help the Blue Devils contend for the national championship.

