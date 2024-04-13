"Horrible pic" "You just go gurl": Fans divided over Angel Reese's courtside picture in Knicks game as LSU star preps for 2024 WNBA draft

With her final college season all wrapped up, Angel Reese took time to attend NBA games on Friday as she sat courtside during the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets matchup.

The Bayou Barbie's picture was shared by the official Knicks account on X/Twitter and fans had mixed reactions to it.

Expand Tweet

Some fans called Angel Reese beautiful and cheered her on:

Expand Tweet

"She my #1 pick," one fan commented.

"No wonder OG is cookin up," another joked.

"Love this!! Congratulations on an amazing career. Wishing you continued success always," this fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a section of fans felt like the camera person did her wrong and that this was not Angel Reese's best look:

Expand Tweet

"Not her best look," this fan wrote.

"She ain't my type," another fan commented.

"She out here trying to get her an NBA player," this fan speculated.

Angel Reese works on 3-point shooting ahead of WNBA draft

On April 3, Angel Reese announced her decision to forgo her COVID-19 eligibility year and declared for the 2024 WNBA draft. She joins Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso in what is considered one of the strongest draft classes in women's basketball history.

In preparation for her professional career, Reese sought the help of some of the NBA's most well-known trainers. She first worked with Victor Wembanyama's trainer, Tim Martin. Most recently, she has been working with LeBron James and Kevin Durant's trainer, Chris Brickley, at his Black Ops Basketball training facility in New York.

Angel Reese's focus during these sessions has been her 3-point shooting. In her four years at college, the forward made just 5-of-32 attempts. However, in a video shared on her Instagram, Reese could be seen consistently bucketing her 3s.

Chris Brickley even noted that she is shooting from the NBA 3-point line, which is 23 feet and 9 inches. Meanwhile, the WNBA 3-point line is 22 feet and 1.75 inches from the board.

Most draft assessments of Angel Reese noted her offensive woes, which was one of the reasons for her low draft position. She is predicted to be a No. 7 or No. 8 pick. With her working on her weakness, it will be interesting to see if there will be any change.

The 2024 WNBA draft is scheduled for April 15 at the Brooklyn Music Academy in New York. It will be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed on DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling.

The Indiana Fever has the No. 1 pick in the draft and is largely expected to pick Caitlin Clark.

What do you think of Angel Reese's predicted draft position? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: $1.8 million NIL-valued Angel Reese has ecstatic reaction to latest campaign with Raising Cane's: "Excited for my shift"