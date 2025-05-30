Hours after Labaron Philon's return, Alabama backs out of transfer portal sweepstakes for Big Ten standout 

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon is returning to coach Nate Oats' program for the 2025-26 season. On Thursday, college basketball insider Joe Tipton reported on X/Twitter that Philon has withdrawn his name from the 2025 NBA draft and will play out his sophomore year in Alabama after an outstanding freshman stint.

This also means that the Crimson Tide is backing out of the sweepstakes for USC Trojans standout Desmond Claude, who they have been aggressively pursuing in light of Philon's potential departure. Claude entered the transfer portal on April 22, per Tipton, after he spent his junior year with coach Eric Musselman's Trojans last year.

Claude, per college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, is now being reportedly linked to the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, SMU Mustangs and Gonzaga Bulldogs as potential landing spots. The New Haven, Connecticut native averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Trojans, leading them to a 17-18 overall record, 7-13 during Big Ten play.

Philon now returns to the Crimson Tide after they finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 28-9 overall record (13-5 during SEC play). They made it to the Elite Eight of this year's NCAA national tournament but were eliminated by the Duke Blue Devils on March 29 by 20 points, 85-65, as opposed to the Trojans who reached the second round of the 2025 College Basketball Crown.

Per ESPN, Labaron Philon was projected to be No. 36 pick in NBA draft to Brooklyn Nets

Per ESPN's latest 2025 NBA mock draft, Labaron Philon was projected to be selected with the No. 36 pick in the second round by the Brooklyn Nets. The pick is coach Jordi Fernandez's team's final selection in the draft as they are also the team with the most picks. They hold the eighth, 19th, 26th and 27th overall selections.

If Philon were to have been selected by the Nets, he would've joined a Brooklyn team that finished with a 26-56 overall record, good for the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference, not enough to make the 2025 Play-In Tournament. In what could've been his lone year with the Crimson Tide, Philon averaged 10.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.8 apg and 1.4 spg.

