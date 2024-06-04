Hunter Dickinson unveils brand new Kansas Jayhawks jerseys for 2024 season under HC Bill Self 

The Kansas Jayhawks and coach Bill Self got a boost a few weeks ago with the announcement of the return of influential center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson is returning to Lawrence for his final year of eligibility instead of declaring for the NBA draft.

Dickinson reposted a post unveiling the new Kansas jerseys for the 2024-25 season on his Instagram stories as the off-season rumbles on. Dickinson will retain his No. 1 jersey.

Bill Self addresses Kansas Jayhawks' recruitment

It has been a big few weeks for the Kansas Jayhawks and coach Bill Self as they seek to recruit another stellar class via the transfer portal after a disappointing end to the season that saw them lose in the second round of March Madness to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The roster has been boosted with the addition of Rylan Griffen, AJ Storr, Zeke Mayo, Noah Shelby, Will Thengvall, Flory Bidunga and Rakease Passmore from the transfer portal, high school and walk-ons.

During the Topeka Jayhawk Club's annual golf event, coach Bill Self addressed his recruitment and what he hopes to add to his current roster.

“I’d like one more,” Self said. “I think that with Zach [Clemence] and Elmarko [Jackson], they’re good enough to play a lot of minutes, but I’d like to have a little bit more depth to be honest with you. So we’re still looking. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. But I like where we’re at.”

One of the players expected to slot into the starting lineup and produce immediately is former Wisconsin Badgers guard AJ Storr, who was the No. 11 player in the transfer portal.

The Jayhawks lost stars Kevin McCullar Jr. and Johnny Furphy, but they will have a lot of experience coming back with stars like Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris returning.

Bill Self described the sort of player that the Jayhawks are looking for in the transfer portal to fill their last scholarship spot.

“Hopefully, we can find someone that fits with what we’re trying to do and would fit and complement the guys we already have,” Self said. “We need some guys from a role standpoint that can make the other guys look better.”

The Jayhawks already have 12 players on scholarship but could opt to use the self-imposed penalty on scholarships either this or next season.

The pressure is on coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks to perform after starting last season atop the AP polls and being one of the favorites for the national championship.

