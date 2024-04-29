Former Alabama Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen announced his commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks after leading his team to the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA tournament and entering the transfer portal a few weeks ago.

The talented guard recently posted a heartfelt goodbye message to Alabama on X (formerly called Twitter):

"Thank you to everyone involved with and everyone that supported @AlabamaMBB these past 2 years! Wouldn’t change a thing. Nothing but love and respect," he tweeted.

Rylan Griffen finds new home in Kansas

Rylan Griffen committed to play for the Kansas Jayhawks under coach Bill Self after showing significant leaps in his production during his two-year stay in Tuscaloosa playing for controversial coach Nate Oats.

Griffen showed his improvement between his freshman and sophomore years last season. He averaged 11.2 points on 45.4% shooting and 39.1% from beyond the arc, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

During his freshman season, he averaged 5.9 points while shooting 36.5% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists. After the announcement, he explained in a news conference why he chose to join the Jayhawks over other programs.

"I chose Kansas because Coach [Bill] Self and the coaching staff are going to push me to be the best player I can be," Griffen said.

"I think I fit in because they said they needed shooting. I think I can help them in that area. I think I can help them with perimeter defense and help get stops and help carry on the same winning culture they've always had."

The Jayhawks had the worst 3-point attempt rate in the entire Big 12 and were No. 11 in converted shooting from beyond the arc in the conference last season, a significant area of concern addressed by snagging Rylan Griffen.

He attempted five 3-pointers per game last season and had high points where his shooting from beyond the arc was impeccable. He scored five 3-pointers during Alabama's Sweet 16 win against North Carolina in the just-concluded Big Dance.

After the announcement of his commitment, Kansas coach Bill Self highlighted the attributes that make Griffen the perfect fit for his Kansas team.

“Rylan’s won everywhere he’s been,” Self said. “He’s a solid shooter, making 39% from 3-point range on last season’s Final Four team at Alabama. He’s also a solid defender, often guarding the best perimeter player on the opposing team. Rylan fits our system well.”

Griffen visited Lawrence while he was still at Richardson High School as the Jayhawks attempted to recruit him, but he opted to join the Alabama Crimson Tide instead.

With last year's starters KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris returning next season, the addition of Rylan Griffen will make for an exciting roster for the Kansas Jayhawks.