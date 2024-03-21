"I am not built for March": Reed Sheppard's GF Brailey Disney hypes up Kentucky squad ahead of First Round clash against Oakland

March Madness is in full swing, and basketball fans like Reed Sheppard's girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, are thrilled. The NCAA Men's Division I basketball tournament commenced on Thursday.

Dizney reshared a video from Kentucky Men's Basketball on her Instagram story. The video featured the players' passion to represent the Big Blues on the grandest stage. She captioned her story:

"I am not built for March 😫😭."

"It all started with a dream," said Sheppard at the video's start as the guard looks forward to playing his first NCAA tournament game. The video by @kentuckmbb was captioned,

"Enjoy the ride.

#GoBigBlue x #MarchMadness"

As the tournament kicks off, all eyes are on Reed Sheppard, whose performance throughout the season has been a highlight for Kentucky basketball. With impressive stats, averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, Sheppard is one of the top prospects of the 2024 NBA draft class.

Kentucky basketball will enter the tournament with high hopes of securing its 18th Final Four berth and potentially adding a ninth national championship to its accolades.

As the No. 3 seed in the South Region, the Wildcats are gearing up for their opening game against the No. 14 seed Oakland on Thursday night.

Reed Sheppard: Strength and Weakness

When assessing Sheppard's NBA prospects, his strengths undoubtedly shine through. His shooting abilities are on fire as he makes half of his shots from deep on high volume, positioning him as an exceptional sharpshooter.

Additionally, the Kentucky guard exhibits excellent court vision, especially when it comes to transition. He excels as an outlet passer at that time with pinpoint accuracy.

One can debate that his defensive tools are not top-tier, but the 19-year-old compensates for this with his vision and fast hands, leading to 2.5 steals per game. His gameplay on both ends of the court suggests he's yet to maximize his potential.

However, Sheppard's NBA journey won’t be devoid of challenges. His athletic limitations, characterized by a shorter stature and wingspan, pose significant hurdles. In a league where creating mismatches is crucial, his lack of size may make him vulnerable to relentless targeting by opponents.

