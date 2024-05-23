"I enjoy watching Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic" - UConn star Donovan Clingan reveals his favorite NBA players

Donovan Clingan is one of the best frontcourt players in the 2024 drafts. His seven-foot-six wingspan hints at unique traits, and his resume of back-to-back NCAA championships brings pedigree to the relatively weak talent pool.

So, when the former UConn Huskies center was inquired about his favorite NBA players, he named a handful of stars who, just like him, started as traditional big men in the league.

“I enjoy watching Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and all those traditional big men that are having an impact on the game and helping their team win," Clingan said.

In a league dominated by centers who can score from all three levels, Donovan Clingan's high projections come mainly from his defense.

He possesses the IQ for maintaining his defensive positions near the basket, as his wingspan allows him to consistently swat shots. Even when forced near the arc through pick-and-roll actions, Clingan can make correct reads to timely rotate and maintain his footing to alter shots.

While his ability to protect the basket aligns him with a skill set like Rudy Gobert, Clingan has plenty of work to climb to the ranks of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

Even though he can effectively find teammates like Jokic and punish the rim like Embiid, Clingan lacks a dependable shooting touch, limiting his versatility.

It also translates to a dismal free throw efficiency, which could potentially restrict his time on NBA hardwood; especially during close games.

Moreover, Donovan Clingan was the slowest center in lane agility, shuttle run and three-quarter court drills during the combine, making him an easy target for quicker wings and guards.

Donovan Clingan's performance with UConn Huskies

During his time with the Huskies, Donovan Clingan mostly operated around the dunker's spot or in the low post. However, it was enough to put pressure on the basket, thanks to his high efficiency.

Clingan came off the bench in his freshman year, averaging just 13.1 minutes on the court. He scored 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on a 65.5% clip.

He earned a starting spot in his sophomore year and led the team in blocks and rebounds. Clingan averaged 13 points (63.9% shooting), 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during the institution's 2023-24 run.