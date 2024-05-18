Donovan Clingan NBA Draft: Insider names 3 landing spots for UConn star 

Donovan Clingan, the center who helped the UConn Huskies clinch back-to-back NCAA titles, is expected to be among the top picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Despite the coming talent pool labeled by observers as relatively weak, Clingan brings a 7-foot-2 stature and two-way playmaking to the evolving realm of NBA big men.

This makes the Bristol, Connecticut, native a highly sought candidate, as several teams line up to acquire high-quality role players. ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and draft analyst Jonathan Givony expect Donovan Clingan to be a top three pick, and Wojnarowski discussed potential landing spots for the center on his podcast "The Woj Pod."

"I think he'll go to some select teams and spend even more time in new organizations, and certainly, that's only going to help his case," Wojnarowski said. "At No. 1 [Atlanta Hawks], No. 2 with Washington, or perhaps at No. 3 with the Rockets"

Expand Tweet

The Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets hold the top cards on June 26. Coming off from disappointing seasons, the three teams are in the hunt for skilled players who can immediately spring up significant minutes in the rotation. Donovan Clingan provides exactly that.

Through his time at UConn, Clingan brings a solid background of being a complete team player. His basketball IQ makes him receptive to executing new plays and placing himself in an advantageous position near the basket.

Moreover, Clingan nearly doubled his production in his second year, posting an average of 13.0 points from 6.9 points in his first year. He was also the key piece in the Huskies' defensive schemes, constantly suffocating the opposing players near the paint.

Donovan Clingan in the NBA Draft Combine

Clingan measured at 7-1.75 at the 2024 Combine. He had the slowest shuttle run and lowest vertical among the invited centers. Nevertheless, for his frame, his movements on the court during the Pro Lane and three-quarter court sprints were still promising.

Moreover, Clingan recorded a near 7-7 wingspan and a whopping 9-7 standing reach. With that and his versatility, many are already comparing him with Rudy Gobert.

Experts believe the only thing separating Clingan from being a true modern-day center is his free-throw and 3-point shooting. Nevertheless, the youngster is expected to make strides in those departments and enter the season with a better shooting touch.