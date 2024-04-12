"I was a f*cking knucklehead": JJ Redick reveals 'worst' feedback he received from Coach K that changed his life forever 

Former Duke University and NBA basketball player JJ Redick has been candid about his challenges during his career. He particularly addressed the feedback he received from legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, which profoundly impacted his trajectory.

Redick became an iconic figure in college basketball during the 2000s. Despite his success, he faced significant adversity, particularly from fans who vilified him due to his association with a team disliked by many. This led to Redick contemplating quitting basketball after his sophomore year until Coach K intervened.

Reflecting on his struggles, Redick admitted:

"I played well for most of the season, but I really struggled. Started taking antidepressants, started seeing a therapist, and I was a f*cking knucklehead. I was out. I was like living the frat life and trying to play Duke basketball."

The turning point came when Coach K confronted Redick in several Saturday morning meetings. One statement from Coach K struck a chord with Redick in one such meeting, leaving an indelible impact on Redick.

"We didn’t win a National Championship because you weren’t worthy of being a champion," Coach K said told Redick.

This harsh critique was a wake-up call, motivating Redick to redouble his efforts. Returning to the Duke lineup, Redick transformed into one of the best players in the country. His junior year saw him averaging 21.8 points per game, followed by an even more impressive senior year, where he averaged 26.8 ppg.

Redick's improvement also bolstered his NBA Draft stock, ultimately leading to his selection as the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. Throughout his 15-year NBA career, Redick demonstrated the impact of Coach K's feedback, utilizing it as fuel for personal and professional growth.

LeBron and JJ Redick share light moments amidst NBA analysis

The "Mind the Game Podcast" featuring LeBron James and JJ Redick is rapidly evolving into a treasure trove of NBA insights. Amid their analysis, the duo infuses the podcast with fun moments, as evidenced by a recent episode where Redick unearthed a memorable clip.

Redick playfully teased LeBron by presenting a clip from a Magic-Heat game, prompting LeBron's anticipatory expletive-laden response:

"I already know what the f**k this play is, you motherf**ker."

The clip showcased a tense overtime moment with the score tied at 94. Redick, aiming to isolate LeBron, slowed the play at the three-point line before finding space at the top of the key.

Determined not to yield, LeBron pursued him. But his momentum inadvertently caused him to stumble, allowing Redick to step back for a shot attempt. Despite the near-perfect execution, Redick missed the shot, leaving the highlight incomplete.