Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Prediction and betting tips | January 12, 2024

On Friday, the Orlando Magic (21-16) will visit the Miami Heat (21-26). Neither team is at full health. However, with matching records entering the game, both teams will likely be looking to secure a win and create a bit of separation in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami came into the season fresh off a shock run to the NBA Finals. On the other hand, Orlando is one of the season's surprise teams. Its young roster has begun to show signs of internal development with both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner looking like All-Stars of the future. Anthony Black has also been performing well throughout his rookie season.

As such, we should have an interesting matchup on our hands.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Orlando Magic (21-16) vs. Miami Heat (21-26)

Date and Time: Jan. 12, 2024 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Preview

Heading into their game against the Miami Heat, the Orlando Magic have four players listed on their injury report. Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable due to right knee tendinitis, while Gary Harris is out due to a calf strain. Jonathan Isaac is out with illness and Franz Wagner is also missing due to an ankle sprain.

Miami has five players on its injury report. Jimmy Butler is doubtful due to a joint sprain and Tyler Herro is questionable due to a shoulder strain. Caleb Martin is questionable with an ankle sprain, while Dru Smith is out as he continues to recover from surgery. Kyle Lowry is doubtful due to a left-hand sprain.

The Heat's injury report appears to be more impactful due to the number of core rotation players who could miss the game. Butler and Lowry are two of the team's most important players, while Herro is Miami's best on-ball creator. As such, the Magic could have a slight advantage heading into the night.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups

The Orlando Magic's starting lineup could look like this: Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

Franz Wagner's absence will be a big blow to the Magic. However, Banchero has the potential to be the best player on the floor against Miami, and that should give Orlando a chance to add another win to its season tally.

The Miami Heat's starting lineup could look like this: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo.

Despite potentially missing Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler, the Heat are still a tough team to beat. Erik Spoelstra has his team playing a system defense that allows players to slot into the rotation without limiting the effectiveness of the defensive structure.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Paolo Banchero enters the game against the Heat with odds of -111 to score over 27.5 points and -115 to hit the under. He has scored over 27.5 in six of his last 10 games and could take advantage of Miami's injury issues to lead the game in scoring and shot attempts.

If he is cleared to play, Tyler Herro will face the Magic with odds of -115 to score over 22.5 points and -105 on the under. He has scored over 22.5 in five of his last 10 games and could be one of Miami's featured offensive players throughout the night.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Prediction

The Miami Heat are slight favorites heading into their game against the Orlando Magic. They're -3.5 on the spread and -158 on the money line. Despite potentially missing Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler, it's clear the oddsmakers still favor the Heat's offensive and defensive system to lead them to victory.

However, the Magic is a tough opponent. With legitimate size and physicality throughout the roster, Orlando could prove to be a serious threat to Miami. As such, this game could go either way, but the most likely outcome will be the Heat grinding out a win on their home court.