The popular phrase 'the rich get richer' is an appropriate saying for LeBron James' agent Rich Paul after reports of his latest business move. No, Klutch Sports did not add another superstar to the roster of players they manage. Instead, they might have acquired something bigger.

As per NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Klutch Sports is adding One Legacy Sports Management to their fold. One Legacy Sports was founded by NBA Agent Mike George.

One Legacy Sports Management represents several Canadian players. This includes Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Portland Trail Blazers swingman Shaedon Sharpe, Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett and Dallas Mavericks big man Dwight Powell.

Another high-profile player under them is Dillon Brooks, famous, or rather, infamous, as one of the NBA's biggest instigators.

Mike George's agency doesn't just represent Canadian players though, as they also represent Daniel Gafford, who is also with the Mavs. They also represent Duane Washington Jr. of the New York Knicks and G-League star Kenneth Lofton Jr.

The agency also represents several players who are playing in various international leagues. This includes the former number-one overall pick Anthony Bennett, former Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker and ex-San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons.

Who are the NBA stars represented by Klutch Sports aside from LeBron James?

Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group is perhaps the most popular agency in the NBA. After all, they represent the league's biggest star in LeBron James. However, aside from the LA Lakers superstar, who else is represented by this agency?

Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammate Dejounte Murray are both represented by Rich Paul. The group also represents high-flying guard Zach Lavine.

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers, Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Nuggets are also part of the Klutch Sports family.

LeBron James teammate and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis is also a part of the group. One of the NBA's biggest personalities, Draymond Green, is also on the list. Another notable person who is part of this group, who is not yet in the NBA but soon might be, is LeBron's son, Bronny James Jr.

Aside from representing several NBA players, the Klutch Sports Group also represents several WNBA players, including A'ja Wilson.

Furthermore, several NBA players such as Jalen Hurts, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins are also working with the agency.

With their newly found partnership with One Legacy Sports Management, Klutch Sports just has added a long list of talented NBA players to their already formidable roster.