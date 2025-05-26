"I was going through an [Allen Iverson] phase": North Carolina native J.T. Terrell opens up about the moment he knew basketball was his path

J.T. Terrell went through an Allen Iverson phase when he started taking basketball seriously during his younger days. The former USC star opened up about the moment he knew basketball was his path during the latest episode of the "Run Your Race" podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Thursday.

Host Theo Pinson asked Terrell when he figured out that he could take his basketball to the next level. Terrell, who grew up in Burlington, North Carolina, replied that hoops became a legitimate option for him just before his teenage years.

"Probably around 10, 11," Terrell said (Timestamp 6:40). "I was going through an AI phase. That’s what my mom called it, a little AI phase. I got to have my finger band, I got to have my wristbands, my headbands, this and that. I got my braids, all this and that."

J.T. Terrell loved putting on a show for the crowd when he started playing AAU basketball.

"So, I was playing AAU, and it was just local AAU, but scoring crazy. And it’s really fun, though. And I’m enjoying, like, the vibe and the entertainment aspect of putting on a show for the crowd.

"Just the feeling of walking in the gym and random people being in the gym, not knowing who they came to see that day, but just knowing by the end of this, when this shot clock run out, they going to remember me. I’m gonna be somebody’s new favorite player."

Terrell started his college basketball career at Wake Forest in 2010. He spent just one season with the Demon Deacons before transferring to Peninsula College in Washington. He played for the Pirates in the 2011-12 season before joining USC.

Revisiting J.T. Terrell's college basketball career

J.T. Terrell made his mark at Wake Forest, averaging 11.1 points, 2.1 boards and 1.6 dimes through 32 games in his freshman year. He immediately stole the show in his Wake Forest debut, scoring a freshman-record 26 points against Stetson.

Terrell moved to Peninsula for his sophomore season, averaging a team-best 24.4 points per game. He helped the Pirates reach the Final Four of the 2012 NWAACC Basketball Championship Tournament.

USC assistant coach Tony Bland (right) and guard J.T. Terrell (#20) during the game against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Photo: Imagn

Terrell changed schools for a second time ahead of the 2012-13 season, moving to USC to play under coach Kevin O'Neill. He played 31 games in his junior year, averaging 11.7 points and 2.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Terrell's offensive numbers dropped during his senior year, averaging 9.8 points in the 2013-14 season.

