"I got top rizz in the world": LSU's Flau'jae Johnson asks UConn's Paige Bueckers for flirting and dating tips

When it comes to mesmerizing the crowd, Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers are the best to do it in women's college basketball, on and off the court. Bueckers consistently amazes fans with her collaborations and social media posts. On the other hand, Johnson has cultivated a dual career.

However, when the two were questioned about their "rizz," the duo agreed to hand over the taj to Bueckers.

"I got top rizz in the world," Bueckers said as Johnson agreed without contention.

"But it's natural, it's natural you got it naturally," Johnson added.

Even though Johnson acknowledged the charm she carries with her, the LSU guard could not help but ask Bueckers for tips and tricks.

"I'm a flirt, right? Recently, I've been in the dating pool guys but I realized that I can't flirt for real. I can't," she said as Bueckers tried to hype her up.

"But once I like you I'm kinda like, I don't wanna do too much. And if I over flirt, maybe I'm like, I don't know. You gotta give me some rizz tips, off camera tho, just give me a couple tips," she added.

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson make up the top two biggest NIL valuations in women's college basketball. Paige Bueckers holds the top spot with $1.4 million, while Johnson closely trails with a $1.2 million NIL valuation.

They are also two of the most followed names within their realm, combining for a little under four million followers on Instagram.

Next offseason can add monumentally to Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson's draft stock

During the 2024 March Madness, Flau'jae Johnson churned out her best string of games during LSU's run. Moreover, she made the most of this offseason.

She collaborated with Lil Wayne to solidify her debut album and also performed at the ESPYs and the WNBA All-Star event to boost her music career.

The coming offseason offers the same, as she aims to achieve bigger feats in her rapping career. On the court, Johnson will be handed more responsibility by Kim Mulkey, especially after the departure of Angel Reese (WNBA) and Hailey Van Lith (transfer to TCU).

For Paige Bueckers, the 2024–25 college basketball season will be the most crucial of all, as she aims to win the NCAA championship.

Additionally, she will also bear the load of performing at a high level in the inaugural tourney of the Unrivaled Basketball League, a 3x3 event featuring more than 15 players from the WNBA. Bueckers will aim to maintain her candidacy for the top pick in the 2025 draft.

