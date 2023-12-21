Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has attracted the attention of rising women's basketball talent Angel Reese of LSU.

After serving a 25-game suspension, Morant triumphantly returned to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the New Orleans Pelicans 115-113 on Tuesday. Following his 34-point outing and dramatic, last-second game-winning shot, celebratory footage captured him exclaiming “I kept receipts, too!” as he made his way to the locker room.

Roughly 20 minutes later, Reese quoted Morant's statement on X, writing "i keep receipts too," appearing to reference his emphatic performance.

Over the past months, Reese and Morant have struck up a friendship. This connection began earlier this year when they were filmed laughing and dancing together in a TikTok video set to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's song "Fresh Prince of Utah." Morant stopped by the LSU campus before the Tigers had their national championship celebration parade.

After Reese quoted Morant, some interpreted it as a veiled jab at Caitlin Clark, the college athlete with a leading NIL valuation of $777,000. Reese's tweet also came after she and Clark were co-recipients of the 2023 Sporting News Athletes of the Year award, prompting speculation that the LSU star's post was directed at her counterpart's recent honors.

LSU beat Iowa 102-85 in the national title game on April 2. While Clark, the national player of the year, had 30 points and was the star of the Final Four, Reese, who was a first-team All-American, was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Reese also became famous for her taunts, including turning Clark's use of the "you can't see me" gesture back at Clark.

Angel Reese continues to spearhead LSU following her four-game absence

LSU's season has seen ups and downs since opening night's loss. Angel Reese was unexpectedly benched by coach Mulkey during LSU's Nov. 14 game against Kent State. She offered little explanation for the star player's absence. After four more games, a replenished Reese returned, citing the time off as a necessary "mental reset."

Since rejoining seventh-ranked LSU (11-1), Reese has helped the Tigers string together four straight wins. Reese has been a statistical force, exploding for 19 points and nine rebounds to beat No. 9 Virginia Tech 82-64, then posting 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists in an 85-33 thrashing of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Her tour de force continued with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in the 133-44 demolition of McNeese State, LSU's largest margin of victory ever. Facing Northwestern State in LSU's latest matchup, Reese continued her dominant play by recording 25 points and 14 rebounds in a resounding 81-36 victory.

Propelled by her dominant showing that has lifted LSU to an 11th consecutive victory and a sterling 11-1 record, Reese and the Tigers remain locked in on continuing their triumphant season.