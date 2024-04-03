In the Sweet Sixteen of the 2024 March Madness, Iowa ended LSU's hopes to secure their second consecutive, eliminating them with a hard-fought 94-87 victory. This win for Iowa came as a sweet revenge after their loss to LSU in the title match last season, as they secured their spot in the Final Four this season.

Flau'jae Johnson, with a NIL value of $1.1 million (per On3), played an important role in the team's success this season. After LSU's exit from the tournament, Johnson took to Instagram to conclude her season and thanked her fans, coaches, teammates, and management for their support.

Johnson wrote," My sophomore season is officially over. This season has been the hardest season of basketball I've ever played, but also te most rewarding. The amount of perspective I've gained has been incredible. But also my love for not only the game, but for the process has grown so much."

She added:

"Throughout so much adversity, I became closer with God and I've begun to spread that with the world which has been my biggest lesson of it all. I wanna thank our amazing fans for being there with us every step of the way. I LOVE THESE 3 LETTERS SO MUCH [LSU]. Also thank you my coaches, teammates, our crazy managers, Thomas, Barbee, Security, Miss Kim, and President Tate for being there for me this season. We'll be back, and I'll be better."

Johnson emerged as LSU's starting shooting guard in her freshman season. She delivered amazing performances for LSU. Her best moment came against Northwestern State on November 20, 2022, where she secured 27 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, and five assists.

She averages 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a freshman. She had a major role in LSU's first-ever NCAA Division I title win in the year 2023. She also earned the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Freshman of the Year that season.

Flau'jae Johnson was the top scorer for LSU in the Sweet Sixteen Match against Iowa

LSU v Iowa

In the Sweet Sixteen Matchup against Iowa, Flau'jae Johnson was the top scorer for LSU despite the loss. She scored a total of 23 points and secured six rebounds and two assists for her team.

Not only this, alongside, Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson has been phenomenal for LSU throughout the season. They secured the second position in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). They had a conference record of 13-3 and an overall record of 31-6.

Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for LSU. She had a notable 50.4% field-goal percentage and an impressive 76.9% free-throw percentage.

