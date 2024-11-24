"I lost like 18 pounds": South Carolina star Chloe Kitts reflects on her NBA inspired health regime

Chloe Kitts is one of the leading scorers for the South Carolina Gamecocks this season. Five games in, the junior forward is averaging 14.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, making her one of the prominent pieces of Dawn Staley's title-defending team.

Last season Kitts played 18.6 minutes per game despite starting in 31 games for the Gamecocks. In the NCAA tournament, her playing time dropped even more to 16.3 minutes per game. She did not have much of an impact on the games, which upset the fans.

In the offseason, Kitts decided to make some major changes to her routine to gain back her confidence.

"Last year, after the season, I lost like 18 pounds. I was trying to figure out what I could do because that was my full season (gains)," Chloe Kitts said via Gamecock Central. "Me and [Molly Binetti] were talking about it and I was like, maybe I should lift before because that’s what NBA people do. Maybe it would be beneficial for me."

Kitts also praised the team's performance staff for helping her get in better shape.

"A lot of people don’t give credit to Jeremy (Ford), our dietician. Molly’s part of it, but Jeremy’s – what you fill your body with is the most important part. He deserves more credit, and I really appreciate him."

Chloe Kitts reveals the one change in her training that helped her the most

Chloe Kitts's solid start to the season has been a direct result of all the hard work she put in at practice and on the court.

After the win against Coppin State on Nov. 14, the Florida native opened up about the change she made in training that turned out to be fruitful.

"I'm just feeling more confident day by day. The offseason for me was staying in the weight room. I spend more time in the weight room than I do getting up extra work because I realized that was more beneficial for me," she said.

"I don’t need to be in the gym every day after practice. I need to be in the weight room. Every day. Even lifting before — I lift every game day. That’s the biggest thing that’s helped me, and I will continue to do that."

Chloe Kitts scored a double-double in her first two games for South Carolina, followed by a 14-point, 7-rebound outburst in the win over East Carolina last week. The No. 1 Gamecocks will face No. 5 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.

