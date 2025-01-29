“I love this shirt”: Carmelo Anthony’s ex wife La La approves of Kiyan Anthony’s fashion choices

Syracuse's 2025 signee Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA icon Carmelo Anthony, received a stamp of approval from his mother La La. The actress and TV personality expressed her delight over her son's T-shirt selection on her Instagram story.

On Tuesday, the BMF star shared a video on her story showing Kiyan wearing a black T-shirt with a childhood image of La La printed on it.

"I love this shirt," she captioned the video with a heart and a face holding back tears emoji.

La La's Instagram story

Kiyan Anthony, a senior at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, tried to cover his face as his mother recorded him. He then put his hand down accidentally blocking the shirt and the cute image of a young La La.

"Stop covering your face. Stop covering my face," Lala told Kiyan in the video.

The 6-foot-5 guard did not make the roster announced on Monday for this year's McDonald’s All-American high school basketball game, an honor reserved for the nation's top prep talents annually.

However, the omission doesn’t seem to have dampened the spirits of Kiyan and his family.

La La also shared another story on her Instagram expressing her pride over his son's Hoophall Classic MVP award.

"Him!!!!!!!!!!!" she captioned the story sharing a photo of Kiyan Anthony holding the trophy.

La La's Instagram story

Kiyan Anthony's fashion clothing brand drops its latest collection

While Kiyan Anthony's basketball career continues to progress, the New York native has also ventured into the fashion industry. He launched his own clothing line, "One Way Clothing" back in 2023 with his friend Jadyn.

On Jan. 17, the brand dropped its latest collection of thermals titled, "Swag is My Serenity," on the official website. Kiyan modeled some of the pieces in an Instagram post which has garnered over 140,000 likes.

The black and gray thermals are priced at $99.00 with a discounted offer of $87.00 on the brand's website.

A week before the launch, the brand teased the new collection on its Instagram page with four different stylish outfit options that have piqued the fans' interest.

Kiyan Anthony's mother La La also showed support for her son's fashion venture by sharing the brand's new collection on her Instagram story.

"My future goal for the brand is just to keep expanding eventually I want to open up a store in a city or something like that," Kiyan talked about his plans during an episode of 'The Evolu7ion.'

As the company nears its second anniversary, it has exceeded six-figure sales and continues to grow its customer base across the United States.

