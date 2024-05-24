"I'm literally back in that mode": NC State's DJ Burns Jr. hypes himself up ahead of NBA draft amid losing 45 pounds

DJ Burns Jr. made headlines both for his massive weight loss that is aimed at elevating his draft chances and for earning a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The NC State Wolfpack forward cut 45 pounds through cardio-centric workouts in six-and-a-half weeks. While his transformation has surprised the basketball world, it also raises doubts about whether he can retain his strength and quickness.

Nevertheless, DJ Burns Jr. immediately put a line through these narratives with his Instagram story today. He posted a clip of himself from a 2021 pick-up game, displaying elite footwork, shooting touch and ball-handling skills.

"Ngl im literally back in that mode ong," Burns wrote in the caption.

The original IG post can be found below:

The news of DJ Burns Jr.'s transformation initially came through Shams Charania, who caught the forward in the middle of a session. The NBA insider shared an image of the athlete and disclosed that he has been working out at 5 am four times a week, all without resorting to medicinal aid. Hours later, Burns made his transformation official by posting a before-and-after comparison picture.

Despite his smooth touch around the basket and quick pivot step, Burns' weight was a recurring concern during his collegiate days, especially at NC State. Even though he generated some of his best performances during March Madness, many analysts believed his 275-pound frame worked against his draft candidacy.

Why haven't the Lakers announced their workout with DJ Burns?

Burns' workout session with the Purple and Gold represents his best chance to make it to the big league. He was not part of the 78-player talent pool at the combine and is excluded from draft projections by DraftExpress and the Ringer. Now, concerns emerge as the Lakers have yet to release any details about the workout.

Moreover, questions linger about whether Burns was at the LA facility for an exclusive draft workout, an agency workout, or something else entirely. However, the Lakers lack a coaching staff as they recently fired Darvin Ham, which may explain the franchise's delay in announcing draft workouts.

DJ Burns Jr. is currently projected to go undrafted. However, he has all the tools to become a pro player, be it in the G-League or overseas. Furthermore, his dedication and perseverance could see him through the Summer League or secure a free agency spot.