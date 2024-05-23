NC State star D.J. Burns Jr. lands workout with Lakers amid weight loss and NBA Draft Combine snub: Report

D.J. Burns Jr., who led the NC State Wolfpack to the Final Four, was not among the 78 players invited to the NBA Combine. However, the 275-pound center did not let this setback deter his big-league dreams. Burns shed 45 pounds in the last six-and-a-half weeks and earned a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The opportunity came when Burns had to cancel his appearance on the Pack Pride Podcast this past week due to a last-minute invite from the Lakers. While there is currently no information on his performance with the Purple and Gold, Burns plans to participate in workouts with other NBA teams as well.

At 23 years old, he is one of the oldest rookies in the draft class and will turn 24 before the 2024-25 NBA season begins. Nevertheless, his dedication enables him to fight for a roster spot through free agency and the Summer League.

D.J. Burns Jr. was the second point of offense for NC State this year and averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. His most notable performance came in the postseason, where he was the catalyst in their surprising Final Four run.

He recorded 15.2 points over five consecutive days during the ACC Tournament and scored over 18 points in each of Wolfpack's first four NCAA games, winning the Most Outstanding Player award for the South Region.

D.J. Burns Jr.'s transformation came purely through hard work

Burns' journey to get into NBA shape was marked by sheer dedication and hard work. The center committed to intense cardio-centric workouts, starting his routines at 5 a.m. four days a week. Moreover, NBA Insider Shams Charania shared that the athlete also avoided the usage of Ozempic, a diabetes medicine known to assist in cutting weight.

Now, D.J. Burns Jr.'s greatest challenge lies in showing signs of improved athleticism and stamina after his weight loss. Moreover, given that he majorly operates inside the arc or near the basket, Burns also bears expectations of retaining his strength, which is unarguably a huge part of his game.